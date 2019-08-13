Brown goes deep twice, doubles in winning run for Aviators

Seth Brown homered twice, but it was his run-scoring double in the ninth inning that provided the margin of victory as the Las Vegas Aviators beat the Omaha Storm Chasers 7-6 in a Pacific Coast League game Monday at Werner Park in Papillion, Nebraska.

Seth Brown (Las Vegas Aviators)

The Aviators (70-50) have taken two of the first three games against Omaha (52-68), with the series finale scheduled for 10:05 a.m. PT Tuesday.

Brown hit his 33rd and 34th home runs of the season and finished with five RBIs.

Tied 5-5 with one out in the ninth, Dustin Fowler singled and Josh Phegley was hit by a pitch. Eric Campbell followed with a single to right field to plate Fowler and send Phegley to third base, and Brown then doubled on a fly ball to right, bringing home Phegley.

The second run was key as the Storm Chasers tallied once in the bottom of the inning on Kelvin Gutierrez’s sacrifice fly.

Reliever Kyle Lobstein (4-2) worked a scoreless inning to get the win for the Aviators, while Miguel Romero notched his first save.

Kyle Zimmer (2-4) gave up both runs in the ninth and suffered the loss for Omaha.

Las Vegas twice had to match the Storm Chasers’ scoring bursts.

Omaha tallied three runs in the fifth, and the Aviators came back with three in the sixth. The Storm Chasers scored twice in the sixth, and Las Vegas answered with two in the seventh.

Brown’s 33rd homer, a two-run blast, highlighted the Aviators’ sixth-inning bounce back. Three batters later, Franklin Barreto tagged his 14th home run, a solo shot.

Brown then hit his 34th home run in the seventh, with one man aboard.

