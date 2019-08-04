92°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Aviators

Campbell lifts Aviators to win over Oklahoma City

Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 4, 2019 - 12:02 am
 

Eric Campbell homered and singled twice and drove in four runs as the Las Vegas Aviators drubbed the Oklahoma City Dodgers 10-5 in a Pacific Coast League game Saturday night before 9,795 fans at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Campbell blasted a two-run shot in the third inning, his 14th of the season, as the Aviators (65-47) claimed their sixth victory in the past eight games.

The Aviators led 4-3 after 4½ innings, putting the game away with a four-run fifth on Seth Brown’s two-run homer, his 29th, and Campbell’s two-run single.

Starter Paul Blackburn (9-3) worked six innings for Las Vegas, allowing the Dodgers (51-60) six hits and three runs while striking out two. Edwin Rios (25) and Austin Barnes (2) homered off Blackburn.

Oklahoma City starter Rob Zastryzny (3-4) took the loss after surrendering seven hits and eight runs.

Gavin Lux finished with three hits for the Dodgers.

More Aviators: Follow at reviewjournal.com/aviators and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Baby Cakes score early, often to beat Aviators
RJ

Right-hander Cody Poteet notched his first Triple-A victory as the New Orleans Baby Cakes beat the Aviators 11-4 Thursday night before 8,059 at Las Vegas Ballpark.

 
Baby Cakes top Aviators on Alvarez hit
RJ

Eddy Alvarez’s two-run single in the eighth inning carried the New Orleans Baby Cakes to an 8-7 Pacific Coast League victory over the Aviators on Tuesday night before 7,683 at Las Vegas Ballpark.