Campbell lifts Aviators to win over Oklahoma City

Eric Campbell homered and singled twice and drove in four runs as the Las Vegas Aviators drubbed the Oklahoma City Dodgers 10-5 in a Pacific Coast League game Saturday night before 9,795 fans at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Campbell blasted a two-run shot in the third inning, his 14th of the season, as the Aviators (65-47) claimed their sixth victory in the past eight games.

The Aviators led 4-3 after 4½ innings, putting the game away with a four-run fifth on Seth Brown’s two-run homer, his 29th, and Campbell’s two-run single.

Starter Paul Blackburn (9-3) worked six innings for Las Vegas, allowing the Dodgers (51-60) six hits and three runs while striking out two. Edwin Rios (25) and Austin Barnes (2) homered off Blackburn.

Oklahoma City starter Rob Zastryzny (3-4) took the loss after surrendering seven hits and eight runs.

Gavin Lux finished with three hits for the Dodgers.

