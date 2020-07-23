Las Vegas Ballpark adds additional tour dates

Due to popular demand, the Las Vegas Aviators have added additional times and dates to their tours at Las Vegas Ballpark.

The Las Vegas Ballpark is welcoming the public for a behind-the-scenes tour of the facility. (Cassie Soto/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Groundskeeper Logan Mace sprays water on the field at the Las Vegas Ballpark in Las Vegas, Thursday, April 9, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Due to popular demand, additional times and dates have been added for tours at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Fans can purchase tours for 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. on July 24 and 31. Additional dates were added for August 7, 14 and 21 at 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m., and 2:30 p.m. All previous tours in July are sold out. Tickets can be purchased here.

Tours are $10 per attendee, and groups are limited to 10 people. All Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines will be followed, and guests will be required to wear a mask. Temperatures will be taken upon arrival.

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.