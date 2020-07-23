Las Vegas Ballpark adds additional tour dates
Due to popular demand, the Las Vegas Aviators have added additional times and dates to their tours at Las Vegas Ballpark.
Fans can purchase tours for 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. on July 24 and 31. Additional dates were added for August 7, 14 and 21 at 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m., and 2:30 p.m. All previous tours in July are sold out. Tickets can be purchased here.
Tours are $10 per attendee, and groups are limited to 10 people. All Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines will be followed, and guests will be required to wear a mask. Temperatures will be taken upon arrival.
