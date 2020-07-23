103°F
Aviators

Las Vegas Ballpark adds additional tour dates

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 22, 2020 - 6:36 pm
 
Updated July 22, 2020 - 6:45 pm

Due to popular demand, additional times and dates have been added for tours at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Fans can purchase tours for 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. on July 24 and 31. Additional dates were added for August 7, 14 and 21 at 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m., and 2:30 p.m. All previous tours in July are sold out. Tickets can be purchased here.

Tours are $10 per attendee, and groups are limited to 10 people. All Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines will be followed, and guests will be required to wear a mask. Temperatures will be taken upon arrival.

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.

