Weeks belts 2 homers to power Isotopes past Aviators

Drew Weeks cracked a pair of home runs, leading the Albuquerque Isotopes to a 7-1 triumph over the Aviators on Thursday at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The loss ends an eight-game road trip for the Aviators (81-55), who lead the Pacific Coast League’s Pacific Southern Division by two games and finish their season with a four-game homestand against Tacoma starting Friday night.

The Aviators lost three of four to the Isotopes after starting their final road swing with a four-game sweep of Tacoma.

Weeks hit a two-run shot of loser Parker Dunshee (4-5) in the first inning and a solo shot, his 20th, off Dunshee in a four-run second inning.

Elliot Soto had a two-run homer and Noel Cuevas an RBI triple for the Isotopes (60-76) in the second-inning rally.

Dunshee allowed six runs, all earned, on five hits in two innings.

Left-hander Chris Rusin (3-4) was the winner, pitching seven scoreless innings. He allowed five hits, a walk and struck out six.