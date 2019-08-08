82°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Aviators

Win against Iowa gives Aviators division lead over El Paso

Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 7, 2019 - 10:19 pm
 

The Aviators ended Wednesday night’s game against the Iowa Cubs with a dramatic double play, holding on for an 8-6 Pacific Coast League victory — and grabbing sole possession of the division lead — before 8,154 at Principal Park in Des Moines, Iowa.

Iowa had runners on first and third with one out in the ninth with Kyle Finnegan on in relief. Finnegan struck out Trent Giambrone looking, and on the pitch, catcher Jonah Heim threw to shortstop Franklin Barreto to retire Robel Garcia on an attempted steal of second base.

The victory gives the Aviators (67-48) first place in the Pacific Southern Division, one game ahead of El Paso. The Chihuahuas lost 20-12 to Round Rock on Wednesday.

The Aviators got clutch hits in the ninth from Corban Joseph and Skye Bolt to snap a 5-5 tie.

After Dustin Fowler’s leadoff double, Joseph singled with one out, scoring Fowler for a 6-5 lead.

Bolt then followed with a two-run homer, his 10th, for a three-run advantage.

Joseph was 3-for-5 and drove in two runs. Bolt, Fowler, Heim, Eric Campbell and Mark Payton each had two hits for the Aviators.

Iowa (61-54) got three hits from Phillip Evans, including his 15th homer.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Aviators hit 5 homers, but need 9th-inning rally to beat OKC
RJ

Corban Joseph and Seth Brown delivered clutch hits in a two-run ninth inning as the Aviators came from behind to beat the Oklahoma City Dodgers 10-9 in Pacific Coast League play Monday before 7,521 at Las Vegas Ballpark.

 
Oklahoma City edges Aviators, 7-6
RJ

Austin Barnes homered and knocked in three runs, leading the Oklahoma City Dodgers to a 7-6 victory Sunday night over the Aviators before a Pacific Coast League crowd of 8,470 at Las Vegas Ballpark.

 
Campbell lifts Aviators to win over Oklahoma City
RJ

Eric Campbell homered and singled twice and drove in four runs as the Las Vegas Aviators drubbed the Oklahoma City Dodgers 10-5 in a Pacific Coast League game Saturday night before 9,795 fans at Las Vegas Ballpark.

 
Baby Cakes score early, often to beat Aviators
RJ

Right-hander Cody Poteet notched his first Triple-A victory as the New Orleans Baby Cakes beat the Aviators 11-4 Thursday night before 8,059 at Las Vegas Ballpark.