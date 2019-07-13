Aviators’ bullpen falters in 10-7 loss to Bees

Salt Lake rallied for four runs in the ninth inning and the Bees beat the Aviators 10-7 on Friday night in front of 8,905 people at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Salt Lake rallied for four runs in the ninth inning and the Bees beat the Aviators 10-7 on Friday night in front of 8,905 people at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Entering the top of the ninth, the Aviators (52-40) led 7-6 after scoring an unearned run in the seventh inning.

Seth Brown led off the inning with a single. Cameron Rupp was safe on third baseman Nick Franklin’s throwing error. After Skye Bolt flew out, pitcher Parker Bidwell’s errant pick-off attempt let the runners advance. Jonah Heim’s sacrifice to center plated Brown, but Rupp was thrown out third.

Las Vegas called on Ryan Dull to close out the game, but the righty gave up four earned runs on four hits and two walks.

Franklin led off with a single and Roberto Pena walked. Dull induced Taylor Ward to ground into a double play, but then walked Jose Rojas. Jared Walsh belted his 17th homer of the season, a three-run shot to give the Bees the lead. Salt Lake scored once more, on back-to-back doubles by Michael Hermosillo and Brennon Lund.

The Aviators went down in order to end the game.