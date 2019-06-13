94°F
Aviators manage just 2 hits in loss to Nashville

Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 12, 2019 - 9:21 pm
 

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Right-hander Tim Dillard and three relievers held the Aviators to two hits as the Nashville Sounds notched a 2-0 Pacific Coast League victory Wednesday night before 8,994 at First Tennessee Park.

Dillard (5-5) worked 5 2/3 innings, allowing both hits. He struck out two and walked three.

Nashville (26-39) snapped a scoreless tie in the fifth when Chase d’Arnaud’s sacrifice fly scored Tyler Pill, a former Las Vegas 51s player, from third base.

Eli White, who was 2-for-4, added a solo homer in the sixth.

Nick Martini had both hits — doubles — for the Aviators (35-31).

Loser Jake Buchanan (3-5) pitched six innings, allowing four hits and two runs. He struck out three and walked two.

The loss marked the third time this season the Aviators have been shut out and was the first game of a seven-game Tennessee road trip.

The Aviators play two more games in Nashville before starting a four-game series in Memphis on Saturday.

