Aviators mash Missions pitching for 6 homers in 17-7 win

Franklin Barreto, Skye Bolt and Nick Martini hit home runs in an eight-run first inning as the Aviators pounded the San Antonio Missions 17-7 Monday in a Pacific Coast League game before 8,481 at the Las Vegas Ballpark.

Barreto hit a two-run shot and Bolt and Martini each cracked three-run homers for the Aviators (35-30), who hit a season-high six homers.

Sheldon Neuse and Dustin Fowler each had solo homers and Seth Brown added a two-run blast, his team-leading 16th.

Jorge Mateo had four hits and scored three runs. Martini had three hits, scored three times and drove in four runs. Bolt had three hits, scored three and drove in three.

Daniel Mengden (4-2) was the winner, working the first six innings. He allowed two runs on five hits. He struck out two and did not walk a batter.

The victory gave the Aviators a split of the four-game series and a 3-4 record on a seven-game homestand.

Jake Hager, the former Sierra Vista High School standout, lead the Missions (40-25), going 3-for-4 with a homer and a triple. He drove in three runs and scored three.

Loser Aaron Wilkerson (5-1) lasted two-thirds of an inning, allowing six runs on five hits. He entered the game with a 0.40 earned run average.