Aviators rally, stun River Cats

The Aviators rallied from a nine-run deficit on Thursday night in their return to Las Vegas Ballpark, beating the Sacramento River Cats 11-10 in Pacific Coast League play before 10,089 fans.

Skye Bolt’s one-out single in the ninth tied the game at 10-10 and Corban Joseph followed with another single, scoring Mark Payton from third with the decisive run.

The Aviators (41-32) just went 5-2 on a swing through Tennessee — including a four-game sweep of Memphis — and Thursday’s game was the first in a five-game homestand against the River Cats (36-36).

Aramis Garcia’s three-run homer in the fifth inning put Sacramento ahead 10-1, but the Aviators stormed back with three runs in the sixth and four in the seventh, setting the stage for their rally.

Eric Campbell had a solo homer in the fifth and a three-run double in the sixth.

In the seventh, Sheldon Neuse had a solo homer and Bolt launched a three-run shot.

The Aviators had 16 hits, the fifth consecutive game they’ve reached double digits in hits.

Trey McNutt (1-0) was the winner, pitching two innings of scoreless relief.