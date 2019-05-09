79°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Aviators/Baseball

Aviators rally with 4 runs in 9th inning to beat Bees, 9-8

Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 8, 2019 - 10:22 pm
 

Jorge Mateo singled home Skye Bolt with the decisive run as the Aviators scored four times in the ninth inning to beat the Salt Lake Bees 9-8 in Pacific Coast League play Wednesday night before 8,038 at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Mateo went 3-for-5, including a two-run homer, scored twice and drove in three runs for the Aviators (20-14).

Sheldon Neuse walked to start the Aviators’ ninth and Beau Taylor followed with a single that pushed Neuse to third. Franklin Barreto walked, loading the bases.

Mark Payton drove in Neuse with a sacrifice fly, cutting the Aviators’ deficit to 8-6, and Bolt was hit by a pitch, loading the bases again.

Dustin Fowler’s two-run single then tied the score and set the stage for Mateo’s winning hit.

Seth Brown had a two-run homer, his 10th, for the Aviators.

Wilfredo Tovar had two hits and drove in four runs for Salt Lake (10-22).

Tovar launched a three-run homer in the second and added a run-scoring double in a four-run third that gave the Bees a 7-2 lead.

Brian Schlitter (3-1) was the winner with an inning of scoreless relief.

THE LATEST
 
Mike Fiers throws 2nd career no-hitter, A’s beat Reds, 2-0
By Josh Dubow The Associated Press

Mike Fiers of the Oakland Athletics pitched his second career no-hitter, getting help from two spectacular defensive plays to shut down the Cincinnati Reds 2-0 Tuesday night.

Arbor View's Garrett Cutting (7) tags out Cimarron-Memorial's Jackson Folkman (6) in the second ...
Extra work pays off for Cornman in Arbor View victory
By W.G. Ramirez / RJ

Nick Cornman went 3-for-3 to lead Arbor View’s 11-hit attack in a 13-6 home victory over Cimarron-Memorial in a winner’s bracket semifinal Tuesday.

Liberty's Mason Bowden (1) looks on as teammate Ky Yamamoto (23) slides safely into home plate ...
Liberty rallies to top Spring Valley in Desert Region tourney
By Jeff Wollard / RJ

Behind multiple clutch at-bats and the arm of reliever Garrett Maloney, the Patriots rallied for nine runs in the fifth and went on to beat Spring Valley 9-6 in the opening round of the Class 4A Desert Region tournament at Liberty.

 
Grizzlies crush Aviators pitching in 14-3 win
RJ

Chris Dominguez hit a grand slam in the eighth inning, leading the Fresno Grizzlies to a 14-3 win over the Las Vegas Aviators on Monday in front of 7,731 at Las Vegas Ballpark.