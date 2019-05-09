Aviators rally with 4 runs in 9th inning to beat Bees, 9-8

Jorge Mateo singled home Skye Bolt with the decisive run as the Aviators scored four times in the ninth inning to beat the Salt Lake Bees 9-8 at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Jorge Mateo singled home Skye Bolt with the decisive run as the Aviators scored four times in the ninth inning to beat the Salt Lake Bees 9-8 in Pacific Coast League play Wednesday night before 8,038 at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Mateo went 3-for-5, including a two-run homer, scored twice and drove in three runs for the Aviators (20-14).

Sheldon Neuse walked to start the Aviators’ ninth and Beau Taylor followed with a single that pushed Neuse to third. Franklin Barreto walked, loading the bases.

Mark Payton drove in Neuse with a sacrifice fly, cutting the Aviators’ deficit to 8-6, and Bolt was hit by a pitch, loading the bases again.

Dustin Fowler’s two-run single then tied the score and set the stage for Mateo’s winning hit.

Seth Brown had a two-run homer, his 10th, for the Aviators.

Wilfredo Tovar had two hits and drove in four runs for Salt Lake (10-22).

Tovar launched a three-run homer in the second and added a run-scoring double in a four-run third that gave the Bees a 7-2 lead.

Brian Schlitter (3-1) was the winner with an inning of scoreless relief.