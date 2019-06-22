Aviators score 4 times in the 9th to tie game, but lose in 10

Sacramento scored six times in the 10th inning to defeat the Aviators on Friday night.

Sacramento scored six times in the 10th inning to defeat the Aviators 12-7 on Friday night in front of 10,205 people at Las Vegas Ballpark.

The River Cats parlayed four walks, two singles and a pair of doubles into six runs off Las Vegas relievers Ryan Dull and Norge Ruiz. Dull was charged with the loss.

The Aviators (41-33) scored four times in the bottom of the ninth to send the game into extra innings. Jonah Heim cracked a three-run homer to pull Las Vegas within one at 6-5.

Three straight singles by Jorge Mateo, Sheldon Neuse and Nick Martini tied the game at 6-all.

The River Cats jumped on starter Parker Dunshee for a run in the first and four more in the third.

Meanwhile, the Aviators were held to one hit through the first three innings.

Neuse led off the fourth with his 11th homer of the season.

Dustin Fowler belted his 11th home run in the seventh.

A fireworks show scheduled for after the game was canceled because of a wind advisory, the Aviators tweeted late Friday.