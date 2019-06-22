81°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Aviators/Baseball

Aviators score 4 times in the 9th to tie game, but lose in 10

Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 21, 2019 - 11:56 pm
 

Sacramento scored six times in the 10th inning to defeat the Aviators 12-7 on Friday night in front of 10,205 people at Las Vegas Ballpark.

The River Cats parlayed four walks, two singles and a pair of doubles into six runs off Las Vegas relievers Ryan Dull and Norge Ruiz. Dull was charged with the loss.

The Aviators (41-33) scored four times in the bottom of the ninth to send the game into extra innings. Jonah Heim cracked a three-run homer to pull Las Vegas within one at 6-5.

Three straight singles by Jorge Mateo, Sheldon Neuse and Nick Martini tied the game at 6-all.

The River Cats jumped on starter Parker Dunshee for a run in the first and four more in the third.

Meanwhile, the Aviators were held to one hit through the first three innings.

Neuse led off the fourth with his 11th homer of the season.

Dustin Fowler belted his 11th home run in the seventh.

A fireworks show scheduled for after the game was canceled because of a wind advisory, the Aviators tweeted late Friday.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Aviators rally, stun River Cats
RJ

The Aviators rallied from a nine-run deficit on Thursday night in their return to Las Vegas Ballpark, beating the Sacramento River Cats 11-10 in Pacific Coast League play before 10,089 fans.

In this Sept. 30, 2016, file photo, Boston Red Sox's David Ortiz speaks during a news conferenc ...
Plot that wounded David Ortiz unraveled after many mistakes
By Danica Coto and Michael Weissenstein The Associated Press

Instead of killing his intended target, the hit man wounded David Ortiz, the baseball superstar almost universally adored in his native Dominican Republic.

Safety nettings are seen at Nationals Park in Washington, Thursday, June 20, 2019. The National ...
Nationals to extend protective netting during All-Star break
The Associated Press

Nationals managing principal owner Mark Lerner says the club will replace the current protection with more transparent netting and extend it to just short of the foul poles.

In this June 13, 2019 file photo Rolfy Ferreyra Cruz, center, is taken to court by police in Sa ...
David Ortiz shooting suspect charged with drug possession in N.J.
By David Porter The Associated Press

Rolfi Ferreira-Cruz was indicted on cocaine and heroin possession charges and also a charge of conspiracy to distribute drugs, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Newark announced.

In this Monday, June 10, 2019, file photo, Emergency personal keep a towel on the face of a per ...
White Sox plan to extend protective netting to foul poles at ballpark
By Jay Cohen The Associated Press

The Chicago White Sox plan to extend the protective netting to the foul poles at Guaranteed Rate Field, becoming the first major league team to take that step since a couple of high-profile injuries this spring increased the focus on fan safety at ballparks.