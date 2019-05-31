79°F
Aviators/Baseball

Aviators stay perfect against River Cats this season with 8-4 win

The Associated Press
May 30, 2019 - 10:51 pm
 

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Seth Brown homered and had three hits, driving in three, and Parker Dunshee allowed just three hits over five innings as the Las Vegas Aviators defeated the Sacramento River Cats 8-4 on Thursday.

With the win, Las Vegas remains undefeated against Sacramento this season at 8-0.

Dunshee (1-2) picked up the win after he struck out three and walked two while allowing one run.

Las Vegas went up 5-0 in the third after Brown stroked an RBI single and then scored on a two-run double by Sheldon Neuse.

The Aviators later tacked on three runs in the fifth when Brown banged out another RBI single and Dustin Fowler hit a two-run home run to secure the victory.

Andrew Suarez (2-4) went five innings, allowing eight runs and 11 hits in the Pacific Coast League game. He also struck out two and walked one.

