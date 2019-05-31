Aviators stay perfect against River Cats this season with 8-4 win

Seth Brown homered and had three hits, driving in three, and Parker Dunshee allowed just three hits over five innings as the Las Vegas Aviators defeated the Sacramento River Cats 8-4 on Thursday.

With the win, Las Vegas remains undefeated against Sacramento this season at 8-0.

Dunshee (1-2) picked up the win after he struck out three and walked two while allowing one run.

Las Vegas went up 5-0 in the third after Brown stroked an RBI single and then scored on a two-run double by Sheldon Neuse.

The Aviators later tacked on three runs in the fifth when Brown banged out another RBI single and Dustin Fowler hit a two-run home run to secure the victory.

Andrew Suarez (2-4) went five innings, allowing eight runs and 11 hits in the Pacific Coast League game. He also struck out two and walked one.