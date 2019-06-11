Finn the Bat Dog retrieves own Bobblehead Night

Finn, 6-year-old black Labrador retriever, is renowned for dashing to home plate to retrieve the bat at Aviators’ games at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Finn, a 5-year-old black lab, retrieves a bat at Aviators media day at Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

The Aviators bat dog Finn, a 5-year-old black lab, retrieves a bat during a game versus the Tacoma Rainiers at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday, May 12, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Sure, Lassie, Rin Tin Tin, Benji and Cujo have had movies made of their exploits.

But have they ever had a bobblehead night at a new baseball park?

Finn the Bat Dog will.

The first 2,500 fans attending the Aviators’ June 22 contest against the Sacramento River Cats at Las Vegas Ballpark will receive the bobblehead of the 6-year-old black Labrador retriever.

Now in his fourth season assisting hitters with their left-behind lumber, Finn is renowned for dashing to home plate to retrieve the bat and return it to his owner, Fred Hassen, the founder and CEO of Sit Means Sit, a dog-training company with franchises around the country.

And to the home plate umpire who will be working the game, let Finn do his job.

The Aviators (35-30, 6½ games behind in the PCL Pacific Southern Division) begin a seven-game road trip Wednesday in Nashville. They return to Las Vegas Ballpark on June 20.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.