France lifts Chihuahuas over Aviators

Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 25, 2019 - 10:50 pm
 

Ty France cracked a pair of two-run homers as the first-place El Paso Chihuahuas extended their division lead over the Aviators to four games with a 15-9 Pacific Coast League victory Thursday night before 10,766 at Las Vegas Ballpark.

France, who hit a three-run homer on Wednesday night, was 5-for-6 and scored five runs, leading El Paso to its second win in the three-game series between the leaders in the Pacific Southern Division.

The teams head to El Paso for another three-game set starting Friday.

The Chihuahuas (63-41) extended a 7-5 lead to 13-5 with a six-run sixth, highlighted by Jason Vosler’s bases-loaded triple.

Vosler was 4-for-5, including a two-run homer, and knocked in five runs. Aderlin Rodriguez was 5-for-6 with a homer and four RBIs.

The Aviators (59-45) got a two-run homer from Jorge Mateo and solo shots from Corban Joseph, Seth Brown and Sean Murphy.

Joseph was 5-for-5 and drove in three runs. Brown’s homer was his team-leading 22nd.

