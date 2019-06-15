Infield single dooms Aviators in loss to Sounds

Nashville’s Zack Granite’s seventh-inning infield single drove in the winning run and send the Las Vegas Aviators to a 3-2 defeat Friday at First Tennessee Park in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Aviators (36-32) had tied the game in the top of the seventh on veteran catcher Chris Hermann’s first home run since being sent to Las Vegas on a rehab assignment. Hermann has been sidelined since spring training after having surgery on his right knee.

But it didn’t take long for the Sounds (27-40) to push across the game winner against Miguel Romero, who gave up a single to the first batter he faced, Carlos Tocci.

Romero plunked Jeff Bandy, putting runners on first and second.

Chase d’Arnaud attempted to sacrifice the runners, but Romero fielded the bunt and got the force out at third. Granite then drove in Bandy with the winner.

Romero got out of the inning without any further damage by striking out Eli White. Granite twas hrown out trying to steal second on the pitch.

Jorge Mateo singled in the Aviators’ half of the eighth inning and swiped second, his 15th stolen base of the season. But Dustin Fowler struck out and Nick Martini lined out to end the Las Vegas threat.

David Carpenter struck out the side to preserve the win for Nashville.