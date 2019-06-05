87°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Aviators/Baseball

Las Vegas Aviators wallop Round Rock, 19-9

By Gary Dymski Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 4, 2019 - 10:51 pm
 
Updated June 4, 2019 - 11:01 pm

Franklin Barreto drove in six runs, leading the Aviators to a 19-9 rout of the Round Rock Express on Tuesday night in a Pacific Coast League game before 8,649 at the Las Vegas Ballpark.

Barreto went 4-for-5, including a home run and an RBI single in a seven-run second inning. Barreto added a run-scoring double in an eight-run third inning.

The Aviators (33-26) banged out 22 hits, with Nick Martini also getting four and Sheldon Neuse and Corban Joseph recording three apiece.

Dustin Fowler also had a homer for the Aviators, a two-run shot in the third.

For Round Rock (34-24), Alex De Goti had three hits and Kyle Tucker hit two bases-empty homers, his 17th and 18th.

Tuesday’s game was the first of a seven-game homestand for the Aviators.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Jesus Gonzalez, center, checks out shirts featuring the special Las Vegas 51s "Reyes de Plata" ...
Reyes de Plata more than just a name for Aviators
By Terrel Emerson / RJ

To say the Las Vegas Aviators are bridging the gap between the United States and Latin America with it’s new alternate home uniforms would be barely scratching the surface.

Las Vegas Aviators second baseman Franklin Barreto (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Barreto keys comeback win for Aviators in Sacramento
RJ

Franklin Barreto snapped a sixth-inning tie with an RBI double then cracked a two-run home run in the eighth inning Sunday as the Aviators rallied for a 7-5 Pacific Coast League victory over the Sacramento River Cats at Raley Field.

Las Vegas Aviators pitcher Norge Ruiz (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Aviators lose to River Cats in Sacramento
RJ

Abiatal Avelino and Austin Slater each hit two-run homers in the fifth inning Saturday night as the Sacramento River Cats rallied for a 7-5 Pacific Coast League victory over the Aviators at Raley Field.

 
Aviators stay perfect against River Cats this season with 8-4 win
The Associated Press

Seth Brown homered and had three hits, driving in three, and Parker Dunshee allowed just three hits over five innings as the Las Vegas Aviators defeated the Sacramento River Cats 8-4 on Thursday.