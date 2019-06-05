Las Vegas Aviators wallop Round Rock, 19-9

Franklin Barreto drove in six runs, leading the Aviators to a 19-9 rout of the Round Rock Express on Tuesday night in a Pacific Coast League game before 8,649 at the Las Vegas Ballpark.

Barreto went 4-for-5, including a home run and an RBI single in a seven-run second inning. Barreto added a run-scoring double in an eight-run third inning.

The Aviators (33-26) banged out 22 hits, with Nick Martini also getting four and Sheldon Neuse and Corban Joseph recording three apiece.

Dustin Fowler also had a homer for the Aviators, a two-run shot in the third.

For Round Rock (34-24), Alex De Goti had three hits and Kyle Tucker hit two bases-empty homers, his 17th and 18th.

Tuesday’s game was the first of a seven-game homestand for the Aviators.