Aviators/Baseball

Reno dominates Las Vegas Aviators, 20-9

Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 29, 2019 - 11:35 pm
 

Domingo Leyba went 5-for-6, including a pair of home runs, and finished with six RBIs as the Reno Aces humbled the Aviators 20-9 in a Pacific Coast League game before 10,322 fans at Las Vegas Ballpark.

In addition to his two homers, which accounted for three RBIs, Leyba had three singles.

Reno (37-44) finished with 19 hits — including nine home runs. In addition to Leyba, John Ryan Murphy hit two homers and Abraham Almonte, Kevin Cron, Wyatt Mathisen, Yasmany Tomás and Andy Young also connected deep.

Starter Tyler Alexander (5-4) took the loss for the Aviators (45-37). He lasted just two innings and gave up six runs, four of them homers.

Riley Smith (1-0) picked up the win for Reno, despite giving up 10 hits and eight runs in 5⅔ innings.

Corban Joseph paced the Aviators with three hits and three RBIs.

