Aviators/Baseball

Round Rock scores early, often to beat Aviators

The Associated Press
June 5, 2019 - 10:48 pm
 
Updated June 5, 2019 - 11:21 pm

One day after allowing 19 runs and 22 hits, the Round Rock Express got a solid effort from starter Akeem Bostick on Wednesday night to beat the Aviators 11-5 before 8,488 at the Las Vegas Ballpark.

Bostick (4-2) pitched six innings, allowing six hits and three runs — all on solo homers — in the Pacific Coast League victory.

The Express took control early, scoring a run in the first, two in the second and thee in the third.

Joshua Rojas, AJ Reed and Nick Tanielu each knocked in two runs for Round Rock (35-24). Tanielu had pair of bases-empty homers.

The Aviators (33-27) got three hits from Corban Joseph. Jorge Mateo, Seth Brown and Beau Taylor hit homers.

