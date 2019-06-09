San Antonio rallies past Aviators, 5-2

David Freitas delivered a tiebreaking single in the eighth inning Saturday as the San Antonio Missions rallied for a 5-2 Pacific Coast League victory over the Aviators before 10,019 fans at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Freitas’ hit came after Tyler Saladino drove home a pair of tying runs for the Missions (39-24) earlier in the inning.

Keston Hiura added his 13th home run of the season, a fly ball to right-center field, to complete the scoring for San Antonio.

The Aviators (34-29) scored twice in the fifth on homers by Eric Campbell, his eighth, and Jorge Mateo, his 10th.

Ben Bracewell (0-3) took the loss for Las Vegas, giving up all three San Antonio runs in the eighth.

Reliever Jay Jackson picked up the victory for San Antonio, pitching 2⅓ innings of spotless ball with four strikeouts.