Tacoma uses 3 homers to power past Aviators, 10-6

Tim Lopes clubbed a three-run homer and Kristopher Negrón and Ian Miller added solo shots as the Tacoma Rainiers beat the Las Vegas Aviators 10-6 in a Pacific Coast League game Sunday at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Las Vegas Aviators pitcher Tanner Anderson (Las Vegas Aviators)

Tim Lopes clubbed a three-run homer and Kristopher Negrón and Ian Miller added solo shots as the Tacoma Rainiers beat the Las Vegas Aviators 10-6 in a Pacific Coast League game Sunday at Las Vegas Ballpark.

The Rainiers (18-20) pounded out 15 hits, eight for extra bases.

Lopes’ fourth homer of the season highlighted a four-run third inning for Tacoma. Negrón’s fourth home run came in a three-run sixth and Miller’s third came in the eighth.

Negrón, Miller and Connor Kopach each finished with three hits for the Rainiers.

Tanner Anderson (3-3) took the loss for the Aviators (22-16) after getting tagged for five earned runs in four innings. He yielded four hits and a walk while striking out one.

Tyler Cloyd (1-1) earned the win for Tacoma, with 5⅔ innings of two-run work. He surrendered five hits and five walks while fanning five.

The Aviators trailed 9-2 entering the eighth but briefly closed the gap on Mark Payton’s one-out grand slam to left field.