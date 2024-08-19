Henderson team scores late in second Little League World Series win

Paseo Verde scored in the top of the sixth inning to beat Hawaii in its second game of the Little League World Series on Monday.

Contracts for A’s ballpark on Strip ‘rounding third and heading home’

Henderson, Nev.'s Gunnar Gaudin, center right, celebrates with Noah Letalu, center left, Dominic Laino, left, and Gunner Beranek, right, after getting the final out of a 3-2 win over Wailuku, Hawaii in a baseball game at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Henderson, Nev.'s Gunnar Gaudin, center right, celebrates with Noah Letalu, center left, Dominic Laino, left, and Gunner Beranek, right, after getting the final out of a win over Wailuku, Hawaii, in a baseball game at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Henderson’s Paseo Verde scored a run in the top of the sixth inning Monday and held on for a 3-2 victory over Hawaii in the Little League World Series at Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Noah Letalu drew the game-winning walk with the bases loaded and two outs. Paseo Verde will play again Wednesday for a chance to go to the United States bracket championship game. Gunnar Gaudin pitched a complete game to earn the win.

Contact Jeff Wollard at jwollard@reviewjournal.com.