105°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Baseball

Henderson team scores late in second Little League World Series win

Henderson, Nev.'s Gunnar Gaudin, center right, celebrates with Noah Letalu, center left, Domini ...
Henderson, Nev.'s Gunnar Gaudin, center right, celebrates with Noah Letalu, center left, Dominic Laino, left, and Gunner Beranek, right, after getting the final out of a win over Wailuku, Hawaii, in a baseball game at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Henderson, Nev.'s Gunnar Gaudin, center right, celebrates with Noah Letalu, center left, Domini ...
Henderson, Nev.'s Gunnar Gaudin, center right, celebrates with Noah Letalu, center left, Dominic Laino, left, and Gunner Beranek, right, after getting the final out of a 3-2 win over Wailuku, Hawaii in a baseball game at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
More Stories
Oakland Athletics pitcher Grant Holman throws to a San Francisco Giants batter during the eight ...
Aviators pitcher anchoring bullpen during playoff push
Henderson, Nev.'s Wyatt Erickson watches his double off Staten Island, N.Y.'s Stephen Grippo du ...
Henderson team prepares for second Little League World Series game
Paseo Verde shines in Little League World Series opener — PHOTOS
The Las Vegas Stadium Authority Board meets in the South Hall Board Room at the Las Vegas Conve ...
Contracts for A’s ballpark on Strip ‘rounding third and heading home’
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 19, 2024 - 2:01 pm
 
Updated August 19, 2024 - 2:38 pm

Henderson’s Paseo Verde scored a run in the top of the sixth inning Monday and held on for a 3-2 victory over Hawaii in the Little League World Series at Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Noah Letalu drew the game-winning walk with the bases loaded and two outs. Paseo Verde will play again Wednesday for a chance to go to the United States bracket championship game. Gunnar Gaudin pitched a complete game to earn the win.

Contact Jeff Wollard at jwollard@reviewjournal.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST