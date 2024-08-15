Paseo Verde cruises in Little League World Series opener

Paseo Verde from Henderson defeated South Shore (N.Y.) in its first game at the Little League World Series on Thursday in Williamsport, Pa.

State Island, N.Y.'s Stephen Grippo loses his cap as he delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against Henderson, Nev. at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

State Island, N.Y.'s Chace Curro can't come up with the catch on a single by Henderson, Nev.'s Liam Sparks (21) during the third inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Henderson, Nev.'s Wyatt Erickson delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against State Island, N.Y., at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Paseo Verde defeated South Shore from Staten Island, New York, 9-1 in its opening game at the Little League World Series on Thursday at Lamade Stadium in Williamsport, Pa.

The Henderson team next plays at noon Monday against the winner of Friday’s game between Wailuku, Hawaii, and Hinsdale, Illinois.

Wyatt Erickson struck out eight while tossing a five-hitter for Paseo Verde, the Mountain Region champion. Russell McGee and Noah Letalu each had two hits and an RBI to lead the 11-hit offensive attack.

South Shore, the Metro Region champion, next plays in a losers’ bracket game Saturday against Midwest Region champ Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

