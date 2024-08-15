103°F
Baseball

Paseo Verde cruises in Little League World Series opener

Henderson, Nev.'s Wyatt Erickson delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against St ...
Henderson, Nev.'s Wyatt Erickson delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against State Island, N.Y., at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
State Island, N.Y.'s Stephen Grippo loses his cap as he delivers during the first inning of a b ...
State Island, N.Y.'s Stephen Grippo loses his cap as he delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against Henderson, Nev. at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
State Island, N.Y.'s Chace Curro can't come up with the catch on a single by Henderson, Nev.'s ...
State Island, N.Y.'s Chace Curro can't come up with the catch on a single by Henderson, Nev.'s Liam Sparks (21) during the third inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
State Island, N.Y.'s Stephen Grippo loses his cap as he delivers during the first inning of a b ...
State Island, N.Y.'s Stephen Grippo loses his cap as he delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against Henderson, Nev. at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
An artist's rendering of the Oakland Athletics' planned Las Vegas ballpark. (Athletics)
Updated A’s Las Vegas ballpark draft lease agreement to be presented
Las Vegas Aviators catcher Tyler Soderstrom (21), wearing a Las Vegas Gamblers jersey, walks on ...
Aviators ‘absolutely’ will keep name in 2025 despite popular ‘What If’
Nevada pitcher Wyatt Erickson (7) on his way to a no-hitter against Utah during the third innin ...
Nevada Little League team enters World Series with high hopes
Las Vegas Stadium Authority to present updated A’s ballpark lease agreement
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 15, 2024 - 2:10 pm
 
Updated August 15, 2024 - 2:23 pm

Paseo Verde defeated South Shore from Staten Island, New York, 9-1 in its opening game at the Little League World Series on Thursday at Lamade Stadium in Williamsport, Pa.

The Henderson team next plays at noon Monday against the winner of Friday’s game between Wailuku, Hawaii, and Hinsdale, Illinois.

Wyatt Erickson struck out eight while tossing a five-hitter for Paseo Verde, the Mountain Region champion. Russell McGee and Noah Letalu each had two hits and an RBI to lead the 11-hit offensive attack.

South Shore, the Metro Region champion, next plays in a losers’ bracket game Saturday against Midwest Region champ Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jeff Wollard at jwollard@reviewjournal.com.

