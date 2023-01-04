Royals-Rockies series added to Big League Weekend

The Aviators announced Wednesday the addition of two spring training games at Las Vegas Ballpark as part of the team’s Big League Weekend series.

Fans work for position to catch a ball tossed by an Oakland Athletics player during a Big League Weekend game versus the Cleveland Indians at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday, March 1, 2020 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Big League Weekend is now Big League Weekends.

Las Vegan Kris Bryant and the Colorado Rockies will face the Kansas City Royals on March 18 and 19. Times have not been set.

The Cincinnati Reds will face the Oakland Athletics in the first weekend of Big League Weekend on March 4 and 5.

Individual game tickets for all four spring training games will go on sale at noon Jan. 11. Tickets can be purchased through aviatorslv.com and the Las Vegas Ballpark Box Office.

