Baseball

Royals-Rockies series added to Big League Weekend

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 4, 2023 - 12:44 pm
 
Fans work for position to catch a ball tossed by an Oakland Athletics player during a Big Leagu ...
Fans work for position to catch a ball tossed by an Oakland Athletics player during a Big League Weekend game versus the Cleveland Indians at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday, March 1, 2020 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Big League Weekend is now Big League Weekends.

The Aviators announced Wednesday the addition of two spring training games at Las Vegas Ballpark as part of the team’s Big League Weekend series.

Las Vegan Kris Bryant and the Colorado Rockies will face the Kansas City Royals on March 18 and 19. Times have not been set.

The Cincinnati Reds will face the Oakland Athletics in the first weekend of Big League Weekend on March 4 and 5.

Individual game tickets for all four spring training games will go on sale at noon Jan. 11. Tickets can be purchased through aviatorslv.com and the Las Vegas Ballpark Box Office.

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.

THE LATEST
Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred speaks during a news conference on Thursday, Mar ...
MLB commissioner to A’s: Get ballpark deal done
By Jay Cohen The Associated Press

The Oakland Athletics, which have been exploring a move to Las Vegas, risk losing their exemption from a revenue-sharing program if they don’t have a deal by 2024.

Seattle Mariners pitcher Gaylord Perry throws in his 300th Major League victory, a 7-3 win over ...
Hall of Famer pitcher Gaylord Perry dies at 84
The Associated Press

The native of Williamston, North Carolina, made history as the first player to win the Cy Young in both leagues, with Cleveland in 1972 and San Diego in 1978.

