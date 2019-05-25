2019 Las Vegas Aces player capsules

The WNBA team starts its second season in Las Vegas on Sunday when it hosts the Los Angeles Sparks at Mandalay Bay Events Center.

Aces center Liz Cambage during practice at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas Tuesday, May 21, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Liz Cambage

Height: 6-8

Date of birth: Aug. 18, 1991

College: None

Experience: Fourth year

Position: Center

Career stats: 17.0 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 56.1 FG%

Profile: MVP runner-up in 2018 was acquired from the Dallas Wings this month. Couples dominance in the low post with shooting touch from the perimeter. Skilled passer and defensive anchor.

Sydney Colson

Height: 5-8

Date of birth: Aug. 6, 1989

College: Texas A&M

Experience: Sixth year

Position: Point guard

Career stats: 3.5 ppg, 2.2 apg, 39.6 FG%

Profile: Speedy guard was a late addition to training camp after playing three games last season. Can get into the paint and competes on both ends of the floor.

Dearica Hamby

Height: 6-3

Date of birth: Nov. 6, 1993

College: Wake Forest

Experience: Fifth year

Position: Forward

Career stats: 7.5 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 43.8 FG%

Profile: Athletic forward who can play in the paint or on the perimeter. Re-signed with the Aces as a restricted free agent in February and figures to be a top reserve.

Kayla McBride

Height: 5-10

Date of birth: June 25, 1992

College: Notre Dame

Experience: Sixth year

Position: Shooting guard

Career stats: 15.3 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 2.5 apg, 40.1 FG%

Profile: Skilled guard who can create offense in the paint and on the perimeter. Logged career highs in points (18.2), assists (3.9) and field-goal percentage (44.9) last season, earning all-star honors.

JiSu Park

Height: 6-6

Date of birth: Dec. 6, 1998

College: None

Experience: Second year

Position: Center

Career stats: 2.8 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 38.8 FG%

Profile: Korea native played 13 minutes per game as a rookie. Flashed potential as a defensive anchor and showed a soft touch from midrange.

Kelsey Plum

Height: 6-6

Date of birth: Aug. 24, 1994

College: Washington

Experience: Third year

Position: Combo guard

Career stats: 9.0 ppg, 3.7 apg, 40.4 FG%

Profile: Emerged last year as one of the league’s top 3-point shooters, converting 43.9 percent of her attempts. Improving as a playmaker and can play on or off the ball.

Sugar Rodgers

Height: 5-9

Date of birth: Dec. 8, 1989

College: Georgetown

Experience: Seventh year

Position: Shooting guard

Career stats: 8.0 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 36.1 FG%

Profile: Experienced scoring guard who played three years in New York under current Aces coach Bill Laimbeer. Acquired from the Liberty in April and can stretch the floor in a variety of ways.

Carolyn Swords

Height: 6-6

Date of birth: July 19, 1989

College: Boston College

Experience: Eighth year

Position: Center

Career stats: 3.3 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 55.2 FG%

Profile: Sturdy post player who thrives at all the little things. Sets quality screens, defends and rebounds. Averaged a career-high 4.7 rebounds for the Aces last season.

A’ja Wilson

Height: 6-4

Date of birth: Aug. 8, 1996

College: South Carolina

Experience: Second year

Position: Power forward/center

Career stats: 20.7 ppg, 8.0 rpg, 46.2 FG%

Profile: Reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year is perhaps the most athletic post player in the league. Can post, face up and shoot out to 17 feet. Runs the floor and excels in transition.

Jackie Young

Height: 6-0

Date of birth: Sept. 16, 1997

College: Notre Dame

Experience: Rookie

Position: Guard

Career stats: None

Profile: Explosive, versatile guard is already one of the WNBA’s best athletes. Was drafted with the No. 1 overall pick in April and is expected to play significant minutes.

Tamera Young

Height: 6-2

Date of birth: Oct. 30, 1986

College: James Madison

Experience: 12th year

Position: Small forward

Career stats: 7.3 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 46.2 FG%

Profile: Reliable wing averaged a career-high 9.9 points for the Aces last season. Team’s elder statesmen for the second consecutive season.