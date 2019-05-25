2019 Las Vegas Aces player capsules
The WNBA team starts its second season in Las Vegas on Sunday when it hosts the Los Angeles Sparks at Mandalay Bay Events Center.
Liz Cambage
Height: 6-8
Date of birth: Aug. 18, 1991
College: None
Experience: Fourth year
Position: Center
Career stats: 17.0 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 56.1 FG%
Profile: MVP runner-up in 2018 was acquired from the Dallas Wings this month. Couples dominance in the low post with shooting touch from the perimeter. Skilled passer and defensive anchor.
Sydney Colson
Height: 5-8
Date of birth: Aug. 6, 1989
College: Texas A&M
Experience: Sixth year
Position: Point guard
Career stats: 3.5 ppg, 2.2 apg, 39.6 FG%
Profile: Speedy guard was a late addition to training camp after playing three games last season. Can get into the paint and competes on both ends of the floor.
Dearica Hamby
Height: 6-3
Date of birth: Nov. 6, 1993
College: Wake Forest
Experience: Fifth year
Position: Forward
Career stats: 7.5 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 43.8 FG%
Profile: Athletic forward who can play in the paint or on the perimeter. Re-signed with the Aces as a restricted free agent in February and figures to be a top reserve.
Kayla McBride
Height: 5-10
Date of birth: June 25, 1992
College: Notre Dame
Experience: Sixth year
Position: Shooting guard
Career stats: 15.3 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 2.5 apg, 40.1 FG%
Profile: Skilled guard who can create offense in the paint and on the perimeter. Logged career highs in points (18.2), assists (3.9) and field-goal percentage (44.9) last season, earning all-star honors.
JiSu Park
Height: 6-6
Date of birth: Dec. 6, 1998
College: None
Experience: Second year
Position: Center
Career stats: 2.8 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 38.8 FG%
Profile: Korea native played 13 minutes per game as a rookie. Flashed potential as a defensive anchor and showed a soft touch from midrange.
Kelsey Plum
Height: 6-6
Date of birth: Aug. 24, 1994
College: Washington
Experience: Third year
Position: Combo guard
Career stats: 9.0 ppg, 3.7 apg, 40.4 FG%
Profile: Emerged last year as one of the league’s top 3-point shooters, converting 43.9 percent of her attempts. Improving as a playmaker and can play on or off the ball.
Sugar Rodgers
Height: 5-9
Date of birth: Dec. 8, 1989
College: Georgetown
Experience: Seventh year
Position: Shooting guard
Career stats: 8.0 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 36.1 FG%
Profile: Experienced scoring guard who played three years in New York under current Aces coach Bill Laimbeer. Acquired from the Liberty in April and can stretch the floor in a variety of ways.
Carolyn Swords
Height: 6-6
Date of birth: July 19, 1989
College: Boston College
Experience: Eighth year
Position: Center
Career stats: 3.3 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 55.2 FG%
Profile: Sturdy post player who thrives at all the little things. Sets quality screens, defends and rebounds. Averaged a career-high 4.7 rebounds for the Aces last season.
A’ja Wilson
Height: 6-4
Date of birth: Aug. 8, 1996
College: South Carolina
Experience: Second year
Position: Power forward/center
Career stats: 20.7 ppg, 8.0 rpg, 46.2 FG%
Profile: Reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year is perhaps the most athletic post player in the league. Can post, face up and shoot out to 17 feet. Runs the floor and excels in transition.
Jackie Young
Height: 6-0
Date of birth: Sept. 16, 1997
College: Notre Dame
Experience: Rookie
Position: Guard
Career stats: None
Profile: Explosive, versatile guard is already one of the WNBA’s best athletes. Was drafted with the No. 1 overall pick in April and is expected to play significant minutes.
Tamera Young
Height: 6-2
Date of birth: Oct. 30, 1986
College: James Madison
Experience: 12th year
Position: Small forward
Career stats: 7.3 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 46.2 FG%
Profile: Reliable wing averaged a career-high 9.9 points for the Aces last season. Team’s elder statesmen for the second consecutive season.