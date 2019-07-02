102°F
A’ja Wilson, Elena Delle Donne lead early WNBA All-Star balloting

The Associated Press
July 2, 2019 - 2:52 pm
 
Updated July 2, 2019 - 3:02 pm

Elena Delle Donne of the Washington Mystics and A’ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces lead early returns for WNBA All-Star fan balloting.

Delle Donne was one of the two captains in last year’s All-Star Game, and her team lost to Candace Parker’s team. She received 20,337 votes, and Wilson had 15,379.

Her new Aces’ teammate Liz Cambage was third in the balloting, rough 2,600 votes behind.

Fans account for 50 percent of the vote to determine the 10 starters for the 16th WNBA All-Star Game, which will take place in Las Vegas on July 27. All current WNBA players and a national panel of sportswriters and broadcasters each account for 25 percent of the vote.

Jonquel Jones of Connecticut and Natasha Howard of Seattle rounded out the top five. Los Angeles’ Parker was sixth, with Phoenix teammates DeWanna Bonner and Brittney Griner and the Minnesota duo of Napheesa Collier and Sylvia Fowles filling out the first 10 in the balloting.

