Las Vegas Aces’ Kayla McBride loses in 3-point final

Aces guard Kayla McBride finished second in the WNBA All-Star 3-point contest Friday at Mandalay Bay Events Center, falling to Connecticut Sun forward Shekinna Stricklen.

McBride scored 22 points in the first round to advance to the final opposite Stricklen, who scored 21. McBride also scored 22 in the final, and Stricklen scored 23.

Chicago Sky guard Diamond DeShields won the skills challenge by defeating Connecticut Sun forward Jonquel Jones in the final. DeShields beat Minnesota Lynx guard Odyssey Sims in the quarterfinals and Atlanta Dream center Elizabeth Williams in the semifinals to earn her berth opposite Jones, who beat Lynx forward Napheesa Collier and Sky guard Courtney Vandersloot.

