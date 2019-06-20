Las Vegas Aces soar to top of WNBA’s defensive rankings

The Aces are the league’s best defensive team after seven games, allowing 89.4 points per 100 possessions amid the fastest offensive pace, 102.2 possessions per game.

Los Angeles Sparks guard Alexis Jones, left, loses the ball to Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum grabbing it on the floor during the first quarter of a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on Sunday, May 26, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) celebrates with Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) in the first quarter during Vegas' home game with the New York Liberty during a WNBA basketball game on Friday, June 14, 2019, at Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Aces' Kelsey Plum at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, May 23, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22), center, and guard Kelsey Plum, left, defend the basket from Los Angeles Sparks guard Chelsea Gray (12) during the the third quarter of a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on Sunday, May 26, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Aces guard Kelsey Plum committed to becoming a better individual defender in the offseason and, more important, a better team defender within the structure of coach Bill Laimbeer’s schemes.

“I think for the last two years in the league I’ve been a complete liability,” Plum said after practice Wednesday. “Scouting report, who is the mismatch. Bam. We’re going to go right at her.”

That’s not the case anymore.

Las Vegas (4-3) is the WNBA’s best defensive team, allowing 89.4 points per 100 possessions amid the fastest offensive pace, 102.2 possessions per game. Laimbeer specifically praised Plum and fellow guard Kayla McBride and said their improved ability to help and recover is the most drastic difference in the team’s defensive makeup.

The Aces also are holding opponents to a league-low 38.1 percent shooting from the field while rebounding a league-high 76.5 percent of their misses — metrics Laimbeer values.

And metrics, he says, that define a quality defensive team.

“We’re going at it by committee,” he said. “We don’t have the most individual great defenders, but I think they’ve made a commitment to play defense. They know we’re going to score. If we can stop people, our offense will take care of itself.”

The Aces were among the league’s worst defensive teams last season, allowing 105 points per 100 possessions and 44.7 percent shooting en route to a 14-20 record.

A new coaching staff, youthful roster and limited practice time prevented the Aces from developing a sense of cohesion, and they struggled to make stops in close games.

“Things were happening so quickly that we couldn’t get time in the gym to focus on certain areas where we need to be to understand that,” said Las Vegas forward A’ja Wilson, who averages a team-high 8.0 rebounds. “This year, we have a lot of time to break it down for us all. We have a better understanding of where we need to be and why we’re there. That’s the biggest difference.”

This season, the Aces are more disciplined in their execution and more united in their rotations and recovery. Their guards pressure the perimeter, their bigs protect the paint and clean the glass, and they boast the depth and roster flexibility to match up with different lineups.

Plum is a part of that now. And determined to become even better.

“I’m not saying I’m over the hump yet, but I definitely want to make it a lot more difficult than it’s been in the past. That was my job coming into this season,” she said. “Anything I can do to at least make it hard, that’s my job.”

More Aces: Follow at reviewjournal.com/aces and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.