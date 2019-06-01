Las Vegas Aces’ Sydney Colson makes most of final roster spot
The Aces told the veteran guard on May 23 that she would be released. But they decided against it, and she has provided a lift off the bench in the first two games.
Bill Laimbeer had made up his mind. Backup point guard Sydney Colson’s short stint with the Aces was over.
Then he changed his mind.
And it seems her stint is just beginning.
The Aces signed Colson to a nonguaranteed contract one week into training camp, then told her May 23 that she would be released — three days before the team’s season opener. But Laimbeer, the team’s coach and president of basketball operations, thought better of it and kept her on the 11-player roster to open the season.
Colson, 29, has played her part in two games, providing energy and leadership in a reserve role. She scored eight points Friday in an 86-84 loss at the Phoenix Mercury for Las Vegas, which hosts the Connecticut Sun on Sunday at Mandalay Bay Events Center.
“I had the prior knowledge that (getting cut) was a possibility. As time went on, it became more of a probability,” Colson said. “It was weird, but, of course, I was grateful when (I made the team). I’m going to make the most and seize the opportunity.”
Colson had spent three years with the San Antonio Stars, but played only two games for the Minnesota Lynx last season and was out of the WNBA when training camps opened. Laimbeer brought her to camp to compete with the other guards, citing her quickness and professionalism.
She survived the team’s first cuts after its only preseason game May 19, but was on the fringe as Laimbeer prepared to finalize the roster.
“I actually told her that she was getting cut, but it all changed an hour later when I changed my mind,” Laimbeer said. “I thought we needed a guard of her skill and style that she plays. I felt like what she does and can give us was absolutely necessary, and the players agreed.”
The Aces instead waived Jaime Nared and bought out the contract of Kelsey Bone, whose deal was guaranteed. Colson played 17 minutes in the season opener and 15 minutes Friday.
The second unit is thriving, and so is she — with her quickness and professionalism.
Just like Laimbeer had hoped for.
“If you’re a bubble player, you take what comes your way,” he said. “You’re hungry every day, you keep yourself in shape, and if you don’t? You’re not a professional basketball player. And she is.”
Game day
Who: Connecticut Sun at Aces
When: 3 p.m. Sunday
Where: Mandalay Bay Events Center
TV/Radio: KVMY-12; KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)
Tickets: Starting at $22 on SeatGeek
About the Aces (1-1): A’ja Wilson has scored in double figures in all 35 games of her WNBA career. But she shot a career-worst 4 of 19 from the field in an 86-84 loss to the Phoenix Mercury on Friday. The team’s bench has thrived in both games. All five reserves played to a positive plus-minus in the season opener, and the group had a 38-2 scoring edge against Phoenix.
About the Sun (2-1): Veteran forward Jonquel Jones is averaging 17 points and 14.7 rebounds. Jasmine Thomas (14.0), Courtney Williams (11.0) and Alyssa Thomas (10.0) also are scoring in double figures. The Sun are coming off a 77-70 loss to the Los Angeles Sparks, whom the Aces defeated in the season opener.