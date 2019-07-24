Performers for WNBA All-Star game in Las Vegas announced

The WNBA announced on Wednesday performers for the WNBA All-Star game on Saturday at Mandalay Bay Events Center.

Kristin Chenoweth (Krista Schlueter)

Teyana Taylor walks the red carpet at the Soul Train Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016, at the New Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @rookie__rae

Emmy and Tony Award-winning actress Kristin Chenoweth will perform the national anthem before the game.

Chenoweth received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2015, and earned an Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for “Pushing Daisies” in 2009.

Chenoweth won a Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” in 1999. She also was nominated in 2004 for a Tony Award in the leading actress category for “Wicked”.

The WNBA also announced that Teyana Taylor will perform at halftime.

Tayor has collaborated with GRAMMY Award-winnings artists John Legend, Kanye West and Pharrell Williams, and her performance in West’s music video for “Fade” earned her a 2017 MTV Video Music Award for “Best Choreography”.

The All-Star game also will feature performances by Cirque du Soleil cast members from Mystere and KA during player introductions, and the Blue Man Group will provide entertainment throughout the game.

