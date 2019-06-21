93°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Basketball

Draft picks showcase suits, watches on NBA stage — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 20, 2019 - 8:23 pm
 

There was no shortage of fashion statements being made at the NBA Draft on Thursday in Brooklyn, New York.

And no one made a bigger statement than 7-foot-2-inch Bol Bol, who looked like he was ready to go trick-or-treating.

Bol wore an all black suit with a giant spiderweb covering his torso and another smaller web along his right leg.

Twitter had fun with the son of the late Manute Bol, the tallest player in NBA history.

Some said he was dressed ike a super villain. Another tweet channeled Will Ferrell’s character in the movie “Zoolander.”

But Bol was not alone in dressing to the nines.

Ja Morant, the second pick in the draft, had pictures of his family line the inside of his maroon pinstripe-on maroon suitcoat.

Kentucky forward P.J. Washington, who also played at Findlay Prep and was selected by the Charlotte Hornets with the 12th pick, rocked a floral suit. His Kentucky teammate Tyler Herro wore a $12,000 Rolex watch that had about $50,000 worth of diamonds added.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In this March 23, 2019, file photo, Memphis Grizzlies guard Mike Conley (11) handles the ball a ...
Grizzlies trade guard Mike Conley to Utah Jazz, source says
By Teresa M. Walker The Associated Press

The Grizzlies swapped Mike Conley for Jae Crowder, Kyle Korver and Grayson Allen, said the source, who spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity.