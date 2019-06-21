Draft picks showcase suits, watches on NBA stage — PHOTOS

There was no shortage of fashion statements at the NBA draft, and no one made a bigger statement than 7-foot-2-inch Bol Bol, who appeared ready to go trick or treating.

Kentucky's PJ Washington reacts after the Charlotte Hornets selected him as the 12th pick overall in the NBA basketball draft Thursday, June 20, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Oregon's Bol Bol smiles before the NBA draft Thursday, June 20, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Bol Bol (NBA Twitter)

Zion Williamson, of Duke, smiles before the NBA basketball draft Thursday, June 20, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

DUke's Zion Williamson, right, poses for photographs with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after being selected by the New Orleans Pelicans with the first pick in the NBA basketball draft Thursday, June 20, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Duke's RJ Barrett poses for photographs with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as the third pick overall by the New York Knicks during the NBA basketball draft Thursday, June 20, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver poses for photographs with Duke's Cam Reddish after the Atlanta Hawks selected him as the 10th overall pick in the NBA basketball draft Thursday, June 20, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Duke's Cam Reddish shows off his jacket after the Atlanta Hawks selected him as the 10th overall pick in the NBA basketball draft Thursday, June 20, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, left, poses for photographs with Kentucky's Tyler Herro after the Miami Heat selected him as the 13th pick overall in the NBA basketball draft Thursday, June 20, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Indiana's Romeo Langford shows off his jacket lining, with Indiana colors, after the Boston Celtics selected him as the 14th pick overall in the NBA basketball draft Thursday, June 20, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, left, poses for photographs with Sekou Doumbouya, of France, after the Detroit Pistons selected him as the 15th pick overall in the NBA basketball draft Thursday, June 20, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Japan's Rui Hachimura, of Gonzaga, pose for photographs as he is introduced during the NBA basketball draft Thursday, June 20, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Top NBA Draft prospect Cam Reddish partners with JCPenney to show off his style as he heads to the draft, Thursday, June 20, 2019, in New York. His fully customized suit includes a personalized liner featuring "Mama Jones" to honor a Duke teammate's mother who is battling breast cancer, and mementos of his own family, faith and alma mater. (Jason DeCrow/AP Images for JCPenney)

There was no shortage of fashion statements being made at the NBA Draft on Thursday in Brooklyn, New York.

And no one made a bigger statement than 7-foot-2-inch Bol Bol, who looked like he was ready to go trick-or-treating.

Bol wore an all black suit with a giant spiderweb covering his torso and another smaller web along his right leg.

Twitter had fun with the son of the late Manute Bol, the tallest player in NBA history.

Bol Bol pulled up like a supervillain 🕸 (via @usatodaysports)pic.twitter.com/xlHiOHjvkn — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 20, 2019

Some said he was dressed ike a super villain. Another tweet channeled Will Ferrell’s character in the movie “Zoolander.”

Bol Bol wearing a suit made by Mugatu

pic.twitter.com/ZfNCHosQ7u — Carl Regolino (@Carl_Regolino) June 20, 2019

But Bol was not alone in dressing to the nines.

Ja Morant, the second pick in the draft, had pictures of his family line the inside of his maroon pinstripe-on maroon suitcoat.

Kentucky forward P.J. Washington, who also played at Findlay Prep and was selected by the Charlotte Hornets with the 12th pick, rocked a floral suit. His Kentucky teammate Tyler Herro wore a $12,000 Rolex watch that had about $50,000 worth of diamonds added.