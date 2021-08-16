NBA Summer League championship matchup set

The top two teams of NBA Summer League have been determined after four games of play.

Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla speaks with players Aaron Nesmith and Juhann Begarin (29) during the first half of an NBA Summer League basketball game against the Denver Nuggets at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

VEGAS SUMMER LEAGUE REPORT

Sunday’s results

Sacramento 86, Dallas 70

Washington 93, Milwaukee 83

Los Angeles Clippers 94, Utah 90

Brooklyn 104, San Antonio 100

Minnesota 99, Philadelphia 96 (OT)

Orlando 89, Houston 76

New Orleans 80, Golden State 79 (OT)

Memphis 96, Chicago 91

Monday’s schedule

Noon: Indiana vs. Washington, NBA TV (COX)

1 p.m.: Milwaukee vs. Denver, ESPNEWS (T&M)

2 p.m.: San Antonio vs. Oklahoma City, NBA TV (COX)

3 p.m.: Cleveland vs. Phoenix, ESPN2 (T&M)

4 p.m.: Atlanta vs. New York, NBA TV (COX)

5 p.m.: Detroit vs. Orlando, ESPN2 (T&M)

6 p.m.: Memphis vs. Los Angeles Clippers, NBA TV (COX)

7 p.m.: Charlotte vs. Chicago, ESPN2 (T&M)

Championship matchup set

The Boston Celtics and Sacramento Kings will meet for the 2021 NBA Summer League championship at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Boston and Sacramento went through their preliminary games 4-0 to advance to the title game. The Celtics won by an average of 21 points and the Kings won by an average of 13.8. The Minnesota Timberwolves and New Orleans Pelicans also went undefeated but lost the tiebreaker because they had lower point differentials.

Sacramento won the first game of the day at Cox Pavilion and had to wait to see if its score would hold up. Minnesota needed to win by eight or more and New Orleans had to win by 11 or more.

Photo finish

Minnesota didn’t get the margin of victory it needed to go to the title game but it almost didn’t win at all.

The Timberwolves trailed by three with 10.1 seconds left in regulation, but second-year forward Jayden McDaniels grabbed a rebound after a missed free throw and ran the length of the court. McDaniels rose up on the left wing and banked in a 3-pointer to tie the game with 2.7 seconds remaining.

“It was a heck of a shot (because) it was well contested,” Minnesota Summer League coach Jeff Newton said. “He found a way to make it work.”

The Timberwolves won by three in overtime after 76ers guard Frank Mason missed a 3-pointer as time expired. Philadelphia forward Paul Reed had 27 points and 20 rebounds in a losing effort, becoming the second player in Summer League history to record at least 20 points and 20 rebounds in the same game. Alan Williams did it with the Houston Rockets in 2015.

Double ejection starts day

The first Summer League game Sunday ended in ugly fashion.

Sacramento was leading 79-61 with 3:03 remaining when forward Chimezie Metu jumped from the lane to dunk the ball. Dallas Mavericks forward Eugene Omoruyi shifted into Metu’s path late and undercut him as he tried to get to the basket.

Metu missed the shot, fell to the floor and punched Omoruyi with his right hand once he got up. Omoruyi was given a flagrant two foul and Metu was given a punching foul. Both players were ejected.

Metu fractured his right wrist on a similar play last season, and Kings Summer League coach Bobby Jackson said that may have played into the response.

“At the time, it looked dirty and I get why he reacted that way,” said Jackson, adding he needed to rewatch it on film to be sure. “We don’t want that type of response.”

Spotted

* Notable coaches in attendance included the Los Angeles Clippers’ Tyronn Lue, the Orlando Magic’s Jamahl Mosley, the Timberwolves’ Chris Finch and Baylor’s Scott Drew.

* Recognizable players in both buildings included Orlando’s Markelle Fultz and Mo Bamba, Golden State’s James Wiseman, Memphis’ Brandon Clarke and San Antonio’s Lonnie Walker.

* Clippers owner Steve Ballmer sat in the front row of Cox Pavilion to watch his team play.

