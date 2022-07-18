NBA Summer League recap: Undrafted guard stars for Trail Blazers

Brandon Williams, an undrafted guard from Arizona, helped power the Portland Trail Blazers to the championship, scoring 22 points in a victory over the New York Knicks.

Portland Trail Blazers' Brandon Williams drives the ball against New York Knicks' Quentin Grimes (6) during the first half of the NBA Summer League championship game on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Sunday’s scores

Portland Trail Blazers 85, New York Knicks 77 (championship game)

Toronto Raptors 80, Milwaukee Bucks 69

Phoenix Suns 84, Indiana Pacers 69

New Orleans 107, Oklahoma City Thunder 71

Washington Wizards 87, Golden State Warriors 77

Utah Jazz 82, Denver Nuggets 72

Stars of the day

Brandon Williams, Trail Blazers guard

The undrafted guard from Arizona helped power Portland toward its championship, scoring a team-high 22 points on 5-of-9 shooting while making all 10 of his free-throw attempts. Williams added five assists as he pushes for additional playing time in 2022-23. He played 24 games last season as a rookie, though an improved roster could leave him on the periphery.

John Butler Jr., Pelicans forward

The undrafted forward from Florida State finished summer league with a perfect performance. Butler made all nine of his field-goal attempts en route to 25 points and seven rebounds while posting a team-best plus/minus of plus-34.

Abu Kigab, Raptors forward

Formerly of Boise State, Kigab helped key the Raptors to victory in their finale, posting 15 points and 10 rebounds while shooting 7 of 14 in 25 minutes. Kigab began his college career at Oregon but left after the 2018-19 season for Boise, where he became one of the Mountain West’s best players, averaging 14.8 points and 5.7 rebounds in 2021-22 as a fifth-year senior.

Faces in the crowd

Another sparse but enthusiastic crowd that watched the Blazers beat the Knicks included New York coach Tom Thibodeau and former Knicks point guard turned ESPN broadcaster Mark Jackson. Former UNLV women’s players Dylan and Dakota Gonzalez sat courtside after singing the national anthem and added a rendition of “We Are the World” at halftime.

Hip-hop legend and longtime Las Vegas resident Flavor Flav watched the Raptors-Bucks game at Cox Pavilion. He joined ESPN’s broadcast, touting Bucks rookie forward MarJon Beauchamp’s lyricism.

“He spits. He’s got music,” he said. “MarJon Beauchamp’s got bars.”

Sam Gordon Las Vegas Review-Journal