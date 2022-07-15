Tyson Etienne rallies Hawks past Spurs with 2nd-half surge

Hawks guard Tyson Etienne made the winning basket and scored 18 of his 21 points in the second half to beat the Spurs in an NBA Summer League game.

New Orleans Pelicans Trey Murphy III (25) takes a shot under pressure from Atlanta Hawks Tyson Etienne (25) and Justin Tillman (64) during the first half of a NBA Summer League basketball game at Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, Monday, July 11, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Event info

Who: All 30 NBA teams

When: Through Sunday

Where: Thomas &Mack Center and Cox Pavilion

TV: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, NBA TV

Tickets: Start at $30 for children and seniors and $40 for adults for single-day pass

Thursday’s scores

Boston Celtics 108, Memphis Grizzlies 91

Atlanta Hawks 87, San Antonio Spurs 86

Cleveland Cavaliers 82, Detroit Pistons 79

Chicago Bulls 89, Charlotte Hornets 73

New York Knicks 102, Orlando Magic 89

Milwaukee Bucks 100, Dallas Mavericks 89

Portland Trail Blazers 85, Houston Rockets 77

Brooklyn Nets 102, Minnesota Timberwolves 83

Friday’s schedule

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Utah Jazz, Thomas &Mack Center, 2 p.m.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Denver Nuggets, Cox Pavilion, 3 p.m.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Golden State Warriors, Thomas &Mack Center, 4 p.m.

Sacramento Kings vs. Phoenix Suns, Cox Pavilion, 5 p.m.

Indiana Pacers vs. Washington Wizards, Thomas &Mack Center, 6 p.m.

Miami Heat vs. Toronto Raptors, Cox Pavilion, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. New Orleans Pelicans, Thomas &Mack Center, 8 p.m.

Stars of the day

Tyson Etienne, Hawks guard

Etienne drove for a layup with 14.3 seconds left for the winning basket, and then he stole the ball with 1.5 seconds remaining to secure a one-point victory over the Spurs. He scored 18 of his 21 points in the second half to help the Hawks overcome a 15-point deficit, and he made five 3-pointers during a 17-minute stretch.

JD Davison, Celtics guard

Davison put together one of the top performances of the entire Summer League, going for 28 points, 10 assists, five rebounds and three steals against the Grizzlies. He was efficient, too, making 9 of 14 shots, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range.

Miles McBride/Quentin Grimes, Knicks guards

They totaled 45 points (McBride for 23 and Grimes for 22) as the Knicks easily beat the Paolo Banchero-less Magic, and their combined plus/minus rating was 30. McBride was especially efficient in making 9 of 13 shots, but Grimes hit 4 of 11 3-pointers. They also combined for 11 rebounds and nine assists.

Faces in the crowd

Grizzlies star Ja Morant made another appearance to watch his team play. Morant has been a fixture at Summer League, and he provided support from a Thomas &Mack courtside seat as the Grizzlies played the Celtics.

Cade Cunningham and three of his Pistons teammates — Isaiah Stewart, Isaiah Livers and Killian Hayes — cheered from the Thomas &Mack courtside seats. With the game against the Cavaliers coming down to the final seconds, all four stood nearly the entire time down the stretch.

Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim had a particular interest in the Pistons’ game against the Cavaliers at the Mack. His two sons, Buddy and Jimmy, play for Cleveland, and the championship coach watched from the stands.

Metta Sandiford-Artest, the former NBA Defensive Player of the Year formerly known as Ron Artest, made an appearance. Though known for defense, it was his 3-pointer in the 2010 NBA Finals that secured the championship for the Lakers over their rival Celtics. A show that still haunts the minds of Boston fans.

LaVar Ball watched his son, LiAngelo, play for the Hornets against the Bulls at Cox Pavilion. Also in attendance was Arkansas coach Eric Musselman, a familiar face to UNLV fans after his successful stint at UNR.

