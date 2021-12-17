48°F
UCLA cancels Las Vegas trip, Kentucky to play North Carolina

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 17, 2021 - 8:10 am
 
UCLA's Jules Bernard during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Marquett ...
UCLA's Jules Bernard during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against MarquetteSaturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

UCLA canceled its trip to Las Vegas because of COVID-19 issues within the Bruins’ men’s basketball program, forcing CBS Sports Classic officials on Friday to change the schedule.

Kentucky will play North Carolina in a stand-alone game at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.

The original plan was for a doubleheader that pitted UCLA against North Carolina and Kentucky against Ohio State. However, Ohio State canceled Thursday because of COVID issues.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

