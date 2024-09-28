Zaon Collins to play basketball for Division I school

The former Bishop Gorman star who pleaded guilty to a felony charge of reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm, will play for Fresno State.

Former Bishop Gorman basketball standout Zaon Collins waits to appear in court for sentencing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Thursday, July 27, 2023. Collins pleaded guilty to reckless driving and vehicular manslaughter in a deadly 2020 crash. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Zaon Collins has a new basketball home.

The former Bishop Gorman High star and UNLV commit, who pleaded guilty in June 2023 to a felony charge of reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm, will play for Mountain West school Fresno State.

Las Vegan Eric Echevarria, 52, was killed in the 2020 crash.

Collins, a point guard, played last season at Salt Lake Community College, where he averaged nearly six points, four rebounds and five assists for the nationally ranked team.

Former UNLV coach Dave Rice, in his first season as coach of the Salt Lake school, said Collins was one of the first persons he talked to after taking the job.

“I asked around about him, and people had nothing but great things to say about how he handled himself on campus, whether academically or in the athletic department and certainly with his teammates,” Rice said. “He has taken a really tough situation and made the best of it, taken full responsibility for it moving forward. I wish him all the best. I can tell you people at Salt Lake Community College speak very highly about how he handled himself the year he was here.”

Collins was sentenced to three months in jail, plus three years of probation, after his guilty plea. He served 56 days and was released from the Clark County Detention Center after getting credit for good behavior.

“I really don’t try to think about it,” Collins said in an exclusive interview with ABC30 Fresno. “It comes up in my mind sometimes, and I just look to the man above to get me through that time. Basketball is an outlet for me, (and) when I think about it and feel down and kind of depressed, you know, I just pray on it and find a gym.

“Again, I send my apologies out to the other family involved. Many people don’t get a second chance, but I’m very blessed and grateful for this opportunity.”

Rice said the plan was for Collins to reach the Division I level as soon as possible.

“I told him there was obviously a place for him here and that he could come back and be our point guard for his sophomore season,” Rice said. “But, absolutely, (Division I) is where he belongs. I’m very happy for him. He’s a natural leader. He’s competitive and understands what it takes to win.”

Fresno State is under the direction of first-year coach Vance Walberg. The Bulldogs finished last season 12-21 overall and 4-14 in the Mountain West.

The Mountain West schedule has not been released.

Contact Ed Graney at egraney@reviewjournal.com. Follow @edgraney on X.