66°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Betting

$2.2M Super Bowl bet placed as kickoff nears; $500K+ bets on total

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 12, 2023 - 10:19 am
 
Updated February 12, 2023 - 1:01 pm
An exterior, general view of State Farm Stadium before the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game betw ...
An exterior, general view of State Farm Stadium before the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

The largest reported wager on the Super Bowl was made Sunday.

A bettor in New York put down $2.2 million on the Philadelphia Eagles -1½ over the Kansas City Chiefs, according to Caesars Sportsbook.

The bet would win $2 million.

The spread bounced around three hours before kickoff, with the Eagles 1½-point favorites over Kansas City at BetMGM, Boyd Gaming, Caesars Sportsbook and the South Point.

Station Casinos and the Westgate SuperBook were at Eagles -1, and Circa Sports also moved to Eagles -1 after it was down to a pick’em during the morning.

“We need the game to go under and would be better off overall if Kansas City wins it,” Westgate SuperBook director John Murray said via text message. “Chiefs win, (Patrick) Mahomes wins MVP, game is relatively low-scoring, that looks like our best outcome.”

Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said Chiefs money started to show Sunday, but ticket counts still favored the Eagles at about 70 percent.

“Trend has clearly been towards the over all morning,” Esposito said via text message. “At this point, three hours until kick, best case is Chiefs and under.”

South Point took a $200,000 wager on the Chiefs money line (+112), but will need Kansas City to win, according to sportsbook director Chris Andrews.

At Caesars Sportsbook the Eagles have 68 percent of the spread tickets and 70 percent of the handle. The money-line wagering is more even, with the Chiefs seeing 57 percent of the bets and Philadelphia attracting 56 percent of the money.

The total is up to 51½ at several sportsbooks with over money pouring in. The biggest known bets on the total also were placed Sunday morning.

Caesars Sportsbook reported a $550,000 wager on the game between the Chiefs and Eagles to go over the total of 51. The bet would win $500,000.

Also, a bettor at BetMGM wagered $547,000 on Sunday’s Super Bowl going over the total of 49½ (-125) and would win $437,600.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
$3.2M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$3.2M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
2
Fontainebleau is biggest hotel project in U.S. but won’t be largest on Strip
Fontainebleau is biggest hotel project in U.S. but won’t be largest on Strip
3
Nevada governor declares state of emergency after fuel pipeline leak
Nevada governor declares state of emergency after fuel pipeline leak
4
First look inside Downtown Las Vegas’ ‘hot’ new casino — PHOTOS
First look inside Downtown Las Vegas’ ‘hot’ new casino — PHOTOS
5
Is red wine good for your health or not? Cardiologists weigh in
Is red wine good for your health or not? Cardiologists weigh in
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
More stories for you
BetMGM takes largest Super Bowl prop bet wager
BetMGM takes largest Super Bowl prop bet wager
Biggest Super Bowl bet so far placed at Bellagio
Biggest Super Bowl bet so far placed at Bellagio
Record number of bettors wagering on Super Bowl, study says
Record number of bettors wagering on Super Bowl, study says
Biggest bets placed on Super Bowl LVII — FULL LIST
Biggest bets placed on Super Bowl LVII — FULL LIST
Money ‘just keeps coming in on Chiefs,’ moving line on Super Bowl
Money ‘just keeps coming in on Chiefs,’ moving line on Super Bowl
Sharp bettors weigh in quickly on Super Bowl; two 6-figure wagers
Sharp bettors weigh in quickly on Super Bowl; two 6-figure wagers