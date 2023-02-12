$2.2M Super Bowl bet placed as kickoff nears; $500K+ bets on total

The largest reported wager on the Super Bowl was made Sunday, as a Caesars Sportsbook bettor in New York put down $2.2 million on the Chiefs-Eagles game.

An exterior, general view of State Farm Stadium before the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

The largest reported wager on the Super Bowl was made Sunday.

A bettor in New York put down $2.2 million on the Philadelphia Eagles -1½ over the Kansas City Chiefs, according to Caesars Sportsbook.

The bet would win $2 million.

The spread bounced around three hours before kickoff, with the Eagles 1½-point favorites over Kansas City at BetMGM, Boyd Gaming, Caesars Sportsbook and the South Point.

Station Casinos and the Westgate SuperBook were at Eagles -1, and Circa Sports also moved to Eagles -1 after it was down to a pick’em during the morning.

“We need the game to go under and would be better off overall if Kansas City wins it,” Westgate SuperBook director John Murray said via text message. “Chiefs win, (Patrick) Mahomes wins MVP, game is relatively low-scoring, that looks like our best outcome.”

Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said Chiefs money started to show Sunday, but ticket counts still favored the Eagles at about 70 percent.

“Trend has clearly been towards the over all morning,” Esposito said via text message. “At this point, three hours until kick, best case is Chiefs and under.”

South Point took a $200,000 wager on the Chiefs money line (+112), but will need Kansas City to win, according to sportsbook director Chris Andrews.

At Caesars Sportsbook the Eagles have 68 percent of the spread tickets and 70 percent of the handle. The money-line wagering is more even, with the Chiefs seeing 57 percent of the bets and Philadelphia attracting 56 percent of the money.

The total is up to 51½ at several sportsbooks with over money pouring in. The biggest known bets on the total also were placed Sunday morning.

Caesars Sportsbook reported a $550,000 wager on the game between the Chiefs and Eagles to go over the total of 51. The bet would win $500,000.

JUST IN: A bettor at @CaesarsPalace just put $550K on OVER 51 (-110) in #SBLVII 🤯 pic.twitter.com/as52GkgWhB — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) February 12, 2023

Also, a bettor at BetMGM wagered $547,000 on Sunday’s Super Bowl going over the total of 49½ (-125) and would win $437,600.

Big Game Major Wagers are rolling in 🚨 A bettor just placed $547,000 on Over 49.5 (-125) The bet would win $437,600 💰 pic.twitter.com/fbyppLAYFr — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) February 12, 2023

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.