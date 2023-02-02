Biggest bets placed on Super Bowl LVII — FULL LIST
Here are all the six-figure or higher bets confirmed to have been placed for the Feb. 12 game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs in Glendale, Arizona.
The Super Bowl brings the biggest bets of the year.
Last year, Nevada sportsbooks took $179.8 million in wagers, shattering the state record for Super Bowl handle.
This list will be updated until game day:
— $314,000 to win $200,000 on Chiefs +3½ alternate line (-157) (Caesars Sportsbook, Feb. 2)
— $135,000 to win $100,000 on Eagles money line (-135) (BetMGM, Jan. 29)
— $131,584.75 to win $119,622.50 on Eagles -2 (Caesars Sportsbook, Jan. 30)
— $110,000 to win $100,000 on Eagles-Chiefs Over 49½ (Caesars Sportsbook, Jan. 29)
— $100,000 to win $115,000 on Chiefs money line (+115) (Rampart, Jan. 30)
