Betting

Biggest bets placed on Super Bowl LVII — FULL LIST

By and / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 2, 2023 - 11:42 am
 
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, far right, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, secon ...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, far right, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, second from right and Chiefs defensive end Carlos Dunlap, wear their championship t-shirts as Jim Nantz, with microphone, congratulates the team President and CEO Clark Hunt, far left, after they beat Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL AFC Championship playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Terry Bradshaw, left, reacts as Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, second from ...
Terry Bradshaw, left, reacts as Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, second from left, hoists the George Halas Trophy as quarterback Jalen Hurts, center, holds a microphone after the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. The Eagles won 31-7. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

The Super Bowl brings the biggest bets of the year.

Last year, Nevada sportsbooks took $179.8 million in wagers, shattering the state record for Super Bowl handle.

Here are all the six-figure or higher bets confirmed to have been placed for the Feb. 12 game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs in Glendale, Arizona (in order of bet size).

This list will be updated until game day:

— $314,000 to win $200,000 on Chiefs +3½ alternate line (-157) (Caesars Sportsbook, Feb. 2)

— $135,000 to win $100,000 on Eagles money line (-135) (BetMGM, Jan. 29)

— $131,584.75 to win $119,622.50 on Eagles -2 (Caesars Sportsbook, Jan. 30)

— $110,000 to win $100,000 on Eagles-Chiefs Over 49½ (Caesars Sportsbook, Jan. 29)

— $100,000 to win $115,000 on Chiefs money line (+115) (Rampart, Jan. 30)

Contact Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter. Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

