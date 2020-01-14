BETTING BLOG: Clemson vs. LSU

Minute-to-minute updates on the College Football Playoff championship game can be found here. Player props, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

The culmination of the college football season is here.

Defending national champion Clemson (14-0) meets Southeastern Conference juggernaut Louisiana State (14-0) in the College Football Playoff title game at 5 p.m. PST Monday in New Orleans.

LSU is a consensus 5-point favorite with a total of 66½.

Refresh this blog throughout the game to track player props, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

9:14 p.m.: FINAL: LSU 42, Clemson 25. LSU pulls away and covers as a 5-point favorite (-185 on the money line). Total goes over the closing number of 66½, but stayed under for many who got it at 69½ to 67½. Thanks for reading. We’ll be back Sunday for the NFL conference championship games.

9:10 p.m.: Second-half winners: LSU pick, total under 34½.

9:07 p.m.: Clemson was on the move, but Lawrence fumbles on a run, and that may be that for those sweating the total. LSU ball with 3:53 to play.

9:02 p.m.: Clemson gets the ball back with 4:46 to play, and just about the only drama involves those who were involved with the total before it ticked down. Live spread of LSU -16½ (-160) basically a prop on whether you think Clemson will score.

8:51 p.m.: Late over bettors who got the best of the number at 66½ have cashed. Others need one more score. Early under bettors trying to hang on.

8:48 p.m.: Clemson has to punt, and LSU is on the cusp of the championship. Money line is off the board at William Hill. Spread is up as -16½ (-150), total 74½ (under -125).

8:40 p.m.: Marshall was -110 to score a TD. Largest lead of the game over 16½ cashes (-125 odds). Burrow has sailed over his yardage prop (354½) with 442 so far. Was already over 3½ TD passes (5 now, -135 odds). Also over 27½ completions (29).

8:38 p.m.: That might do it. Terrance Marshall Jr. catches a 24-yard TD pass, and LSU leads 42-25 with 12:08 to go.

8:32 p.m.: End of the third quarter: LSU 35, Clemson 25. LSU now -1,200 on the live line (Clemson +700), spread -10½ (-105), total 77½ (under -140).

8:28 p.m.: Clemson can’t do anything and punts again. LSU now -800 on the live line (Clemson +525).

8:26 p.m.: LSU misses a field goal (after missing an open TD pass), and Clemson stays within 10.

8:21 p.m.: LSU forces a punt and has a chance to really take control here, up 35-25 with 3:36 left in the third quarter.

8:12 p.m.: Thaddeus Moss catches a 4-yard TD that holds up on review, and LSU is back ahead 35-25 with 5:13 left in the third quarter. LSU rises to -400 on the live line (Clemson +300 to come back), spread -9½ (-120), total 81½ (under -125).

8:05 p.m.: If Burrow’s rib is broken, those designed runs can’t be fun.

8 p.m.: LSU gets a stop and is back to -230 on the live line (Clemson +185), spread -3½ (-120), total 77½ (under -120).

7:54 p.m.: Realizing now that I jumped the gun on the Burrow rushing yards prop. Sack yards count against a college QB’s rushing total, so he’s down to 43 yards now from 55 at halftime. Still ahead of the prop number of 33½, but not a certainty.

7:52 p.m.: Clemson gets the ball right back and has a chance to take the lead. LSU now -175 on the money line (Clemson +145), spread -3½ (+110), total 80½.

7:45 p.m.: Etienne muscles into the end zone, Clemson converts a 2-point conversion, and the LSU lead is down to 28-25 very quickly in the third quarter. LSU now -230 on the live money line (Clemson +185), spread -4½ (-105), total 81½ (under -125).

7:40 p.m.: There were reports at halftime that Burrow has a broken rib, and he didn’t look very comfortable on that set of downs. LSU punts.

7:29 p.m.: Some decided props: Burrow longest completion over 54½ yards (had one for 56); Burrow over 33½ rushing yards (55 so far); Chase over 100½ receiving yards (162); will either team score three straight times (yes, -260); will there be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (yes, -250).

7:20 p.m.: My colleague Todd Dewey got the information on a bettor who won over $1 million over the weekend betting on the NFL. Todd says that same bettor has a bunch of bets on this game on Clemson with MGM Resorts sportsbooks. The bettor lost $220,000 on Clemson +3½ and $50,000 on Clemson money line +170 in the first half. The bettor has $220,000 on Clemson +5½ and $50,000 on Clemson money line +180 for the full game. Also has $110,000 on over 68½ for the game.

7:14 p.m.: Second-half line: LSU -0½, total 34½ at William Hill. LSU pick (-120), total 34½ at Westgate. LSU pick, total 34½ at Circa.

7:11 p.m.: HALFTIME: LSU 28, Clemson 17. First-half winners: LSU -3, total over 32½.

7:08 p.m.: Thaddeus Moss hauls in a 6-yard TD after Burrow scrambled into the red zone on the previous play. LSU, after being down 17-7, now leads 28-17 just before halftime.

7:03 p.m.: Bettors can get +8½ with Clemson now if they believe.

7:01 p.m.: Facing third-and-19, LSU is -230 on the live line (Clemson +185), spread -5½ (-125), total 74½.

6:58 p.m.: There’s been some beautiful punt coverage so far. Clemson pins LSU inside its 5.

6:48 p.m.: LSU goes in front for the first time on a 14-yard TD pass to Chase from Burrow. LSU leads 21-17 with 5:19 left in the second quarter. LSU now -250 on the live line (Clemson +200), spread -6½, total 78½.

6:40 p.m.: Clemson forced to punt. LSU now -150 on the live line (Clemson +120), spread -2½ (-125), total 72½.

6:32 p.m.: This is the game people expected. Burrow takes it in himself from 3 yards out, and LSU cuts the Clemson lead to 17-14 with 9:17 left in the second quarter. LSU is -150 on the live line (Clemson +120), spread -2½ (-125), total 74½.

6:23 p.m.: Wow. Receiver Tee Higgins powers into the end zone from 36 yards out on a reverse to give Clemson a 17-7 lead with 10:38 left in the second quarter. Clemson solidly favored now, as you would expect, at -150 on the live line (LSU +120), spread -2½ (-140), total 68½ (over -125).

6:18 p.m.: LSU punts but pins Clemson inside its 5. LSU still -150 on the live line, spread -2½ (-125), total 62½. A lot of punts, but the drives have been fast. Still a lot of time, keeping the total where it is.

6:10 p.m.: B.T. Potter hits a career-long 52-yard field goal to put Clemson back on top 10-7. LSU a -150 favorite on the live line (Clemson +120), spread -2½ (-125), total 65½ (under -120).

6:05 p.m.: End of the first quarter: LSU 7, Clemson 7. First-quarter winners: Clemson +½ (-120), total under 14½ (-135 odds).

6:02 p.m.: Chase will score a TD cashes at -180. Longest TD prop was listed at 62½, so that didn’t get it.

5:59 p.m.: There’s the LSU offense. Ja’Marr Chase catches a 52-yard TD pass from Joe Burrow to tie the game at 7. LSU back to a solid favorite at -175 on the live line (Clemson +145), spread 3½, total 65½.

5:56 p.m.: Clemson misses a chance to really take control and has to punt. LSU now slightly favored again at -120 on the live line (Clemson -110), total 59½.

5:52 p.m.: LSU has to punt again, and we have a new favorite to win the game. Clemson now -125 on the live line, spread 1½, total 59½.

5:49 p.m.: First score will be a touchdown cashes at -300. Etienne just missed a TD. The prop on whether he would score was Yes -425.

5:46 p.m.: LSU is still the favorite on the live line at -120 (Clemson -110), total 62½. Lawrence was 14-1 at the Westgate to score the first TD, 12-1 at Circa.

5:45 p.m.: Finally, some offense. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence runs in from 1 yard out, and Clemson leads 7-0 with 6:34 left in the first quarter.

5:40 p.m.: Line adjusting before Clemson drive. LSU -190 money line, 3½ (-120) spread, 56½ (under -125) total.

5:38 p.m.: The defenses have come to play. Another three-and-out for LSU, but a good punt puts the ball back in Clemson territory. LSU holding steady at -230 on the live line (Clemson +185), spread 4½, total 59½.

5:33 p.m.: A third straight punt to start the game, but LSU is again pinned inside the 5. LSU -230 on the live line (Clemson +185), spread 4½, total 60½.

5:30 p.m.: Clemson forces a quick three-and-out and has the ball in LSU territory.

5:24 p.m.: Clemson drives into LSU territory but ends up punting. LSU -230 on the live money line (was -185 pregame), -6½ spread, total 61½.

5:18 p.m.: And away we go. Clemson receives the kickoff.

5:06 p.m.: Player props available on South Point app minutes ago: Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence passing yards 297½; Clemson running back Travis Etienne rushing yards 95½ (over -120); LSU quarterback Joe Burrow passing yards 354½; LSU receiver Justin Jefferson receiving yards 98½ (over -120). We’ll track those and many more general props throughout the game.

4:58 p.m.: We are closing in on kickoff. LSU is mostly -4½ around the market. Station Casinos is at 4 now. Westgate went to 4 then went back to 4½.