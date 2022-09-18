81°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
jeff_german
Betting

Bettor nearly turns $7 parlay into $1M, settles for $250K

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 17, 2022 - 9:50 pm
 
Michigan Statequarterback Payton Thorne is hit by Washington linebacker Alphonzo Tuputala, fron ...
Michigan Statequarterback Payton Thorne is hit by Washington linebacker Alphonzo Tuputala, front, and another defender during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Seattle. Washington won 39-28. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

A bettor turned a $7.16 bet into more than $252,000 on Saturday after hitting a college football parlay.

But the payout could have been more than $1 million.

The unidentified gambler placed the wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, selecting 25 college football games. The parlay had a mixture of spreads, totals and money-line picks.

The first 23 legs of the parlay hit, with the final two legs Texas A&M -6½ over Miami and Michigan State-Washington over 56½.

But the bettor, who was identified on Twitter as @doritos_cv, posted a screen shot showing they cashed out before the final two legs for $252,160.

Had the bettor held on to the end, they would have earned a payout worth $1.016 million, according to an image posted by FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook).

Michigan State made a two-point conversion late in the fourth quarter to cash the over, and Texas A&M defeated Miami 17-9.

The parlay needed a few fortunate outcomes to cash, including Syracuse’s late comeback over Purdue, Indiana’s overtime victory against Western Kentucky and UCLA’s buzzer beater over South Alabama.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Raiders buy property across from stadium for more than $16M
Raiders buy property across from stadium for more than $16M
2
3 Raiders starters declared out for Sunday’s game vs. Cardinals
3 Raiders starters declared out for Sunday’s game vs. Cardinals
3
‘I’ve certainly made mistakes’: Robert Telles gives jailhouse interview
‘I’ve certainly made mistakes’: Robert Telles gives jailhouse interview
4
CCSD superintendent slams proposed efforts to break up school district
CCSD superintendent slams proposed efforts to break up school district
5
Suspect in RJ reporter’s killing came from politically powerful family
Suspect in RJ reporter’s killing came from politically powerful family
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (26) reaches for the ball for an interception ...
NFL betting breakdown: Week 2
By / RJ

Systemplays.com handicapper Doug Fitz (@fitz_doug) analyzes every NFL Week 2 game, with trends and final scores.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws the ball during the second half of a NFL football gam ...
NFL betting trends — Week 2: Raiders 2-3 ATS as home favorites
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

The Cardinals covered their first seven on the road last season. They are 16-6 ATS in the first seven weeks of the season, but were crushed in the opener by the Chiefs.