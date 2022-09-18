Bettor nearly turns $7 parlay into $1M, settles for $250K
An unidentified bettor on FanDuel Sportsbook turned a $7.16 bet into more than $252,000 on Saturday after hitting a college football parlay.
But the payout could have been more than $1 million.
The unidentified gambler placed the wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, selecting 25 college football games. The parlay had a mixture of spreads, totals and money-line picks.
The first 23 legs of the parlay hit, with the final two legs Texas A&M -6½ over Miami and Michigan State-Washington over 56½.
But the bettor, who was identified on Twitter as @doritos_cv, posted a screen shot showing they cashed out before the final two legs for $252,160.
Had the bettor held on to the end, they would have earned a payout worth $1.016 million, according to an image posted by FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook).
Michigan State made a two-point conversion late in the fourth quarter to cash the over, and Texas A&M defeated Miami 17-9.
The parlay needed a few fortunate outcomes to cash, including Syracuse’s late comeback over Purdue, Indiana’s overtime victory against Western Kentucky and UCLA’s buzzer beater over South Alabama.
