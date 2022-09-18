Bettor nearly turns $7 parlay into $1M, settles for $250K

An unidentified bettor on FanDuel Sportsbook turned a $7.16 bet into more than $252,000 on Saturday after hitting a college football parlay.

Michigan Statequarterback Payton Thorne is hit by Washington linebacker Alphonzo Tuputala, front, and another defender during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Seattle. Washington won 39-28. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

A bettor turned a $7.16 bet into more than $252,000 on Saturday after hitting a college football parlay.

But the payout could have been more than $1 million.

The unidentified gambler placed the wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, selecting 25 college football games. The parlay had a mixture of spreads, totals and money-line picks.

The first 23 legs of the parlay hit, with the final two legs Texas A&M -6½ over Miami and Michigan State-Washington over 56½.

But the bettor, who was identified on Twitter as @doritos_cv, posted a screen shot showing they cashed out before the final two legs for $252,160.

Had the bettor held on to the end, they would have earned a payout worth $1.016 million, according to an image posted by FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook).

Michigan State made a two-point conversion late in the fourth quarter to cash the over, and Texas A&M defeated Miami 17-9.

THE DECISION OF A LIFETIME This bettor has a potential 𝗠𝗜𝗟𝗟𝗜𝗢𝗡 𝗗𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗔𝗥 ticket, but could cash out for more than $132K right now 😳 What would you do? 🤔 (via @doritos_cv) pic.twitter.com/Zxd9yj47pu — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) September 17, 2022

The parlay needed a few fortunate outcomes to cash, including Syracuse’s late comeback over Purdue, Indiana’s overtime victory against Western Kentucky and UCLA’s buzzer beater over South Alabama.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.