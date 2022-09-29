Bettors favor side in Dolphins-Bengals ‘TNF’ game

The Cincinnati Bengals are consensus 3½-point favorites at Las Vegas sportsbooks over the Miami Dolphins for “Thursday Night Football.” The total is 48½.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) makes a pass attempt during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, FL. The Dolphins defeat the Bills 21-19. (Peter Joneleit via AP)

The underdog Miami Dolphins are a popular pick with bettors against the Cincinnati Bengals on “Thursday Night Football.”

“Good write this week. We are taking a lot of money on Miami both in Nevada and in our other states,” Westgate SuperBook director John Murray said via text message Thursday. “They’re a pretty popular public side. We have a long way to go, but it looks like we will be pulling for the Bengals.”

The Dolphins attracted 75 percent of the ticket count, according to Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito. He reported sharp action on the Dolphins at +4.

“Ticket count clearly favors the Dolphins,” Esposito said via text message. “Public is pretty two way. … The last three times the Dolphins started the season 3-0 they failed to make the playoffs.”

Esposito said 72 percent of the tickets written on the total are on the over.

“We definitely need the under,” Esposito said.

The Dolphins (3-0) are one of the two remaining undefeated teams left, and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is expected to play after being listed as questionable with back and ankle injuries.

Caesars Sportsbook reported that a New Jersey bettor placed $70,000 on the Dolphins money line (+162) for a potential win of $113,400.

🚨 BIG DOLPHINS BET 🚨 A New Jersey bettor put $70,000 on the Dolphins ML (+162) tonight vs the Bengals 🐬 Potential win: $113,400 pic.twitter.com/UaeKqtacCs — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) September 29, 2022

At BetMGM, the Dolphins have garnered 55 percent of the spread tickets written and 56 percent of the spread handle. Miami has seen 76 percent of the money-line bets but 47 percent of the handle.

“With the Tua injury news and the Dolphins coming off a huge emotional game against Buffalo, this is a prime spot for a letdown,” said Adam Pullen, assistant director of trading at Caesars Sportsbook. “Tua might play, but how healthy is he? I think this line would be around 2 or 2½ now if he was fully healthy. If he’s ruled out, obviously this will go way higher. People also saw the Bengals get back into good form this past weekend, even though it was against the Jets.”

At the SuperBook, Tagovailoa’s gross passing yards is 253½, and his touchdown passes total is set at 1½. Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill’s receiving yards is 77½, and he is -155 to finish without scoring a touchdown.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow’s gross passing yards is 274½, and his touchdown passes total is set at 1½ (over -180). Running back Joe Mixon’s rushing yards is set at 66½, and Ja’Marr Chase’s receiving yards is 75½.

The most-bet props at BetMGM are Hill to score the first touchdown (+750), Hill to score anytime touchdown (-110) and Hill over 72½ receiving yards (-115).

Game day

When: 5:15 p.m. Thursday

Where: Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati

TV: Amazon Prime Video

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.