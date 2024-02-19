Former NFL star hits parlay worth $416K on UNLV’s late collapse
Former Dallas Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant collected on a 13-team college basketball parlay worth more than $400,000 — at UNLV’s expense.
Former Dallas Cowboys star receiver Dez Bryant hit a 13-team college basketball parlay worth more than $400,000 late Saturday — at the expense of UNLV.
DEZ BRYANT HIT A $400K PARLAY LAST NIGHT 😱 💰 pic.twitter.com/bYV0CJln2R
— BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) February 18, 2024
Bryant needed UNR (+105 on the money line) to defeat the Rebels to turn his $767.68 wager at BetMGM into $416,970.35.
The Wolf Pack trailed by 11 points in the second half but rallied for a 69-66 victory at the Thomas & Mack Center.
Bryant posted on X at halftime, asking his followers if he should accept a cash-out offer from the sportsbook for $79,448.08 with UNR trailing 36-28. He ended up letting the bet ride.
No risk
No reward
— Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) February 18, 2024
“No risk No reward,” he posted.
Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.