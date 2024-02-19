68°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Betting

Former NFL star hits parlay worth $416K on UNLV’s late collapse

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 18, 2024 - 4:36 pm
 
Dallas Cowboys' Dez Bryant warms up before a game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Arlington ...
Dallas Cowboys' Dez Bryant warms up before a game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Arlington, Texas, in November 2017. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Former Dallas Cowboys star receiver Dez Bryant hit a 13-team college basketball parlay worth more than $400,000 late Saturday — at the expense of UNLV.

Bryant needed UNR (+105 on the money line) to defeat the Rebels to turn his $767.68 wager at BetMGM into $416,970.35.

The Wolf Pack trailed by 11 points in the second half but rallied for a 69-66 victory at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Bryant posted on X at halftime, asking his followers if he should accept a cash-out offer from the sportsbook for $79,448.08 with UNR trailing 36-28. He ended up letting the bet ride.

“No risk No reward,” he posted.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
U2 gives Priscilla Presley the royal treatment in Sphere show
U2 gives Priscilla Presley the royal treatment in Sphere show
2
Super Bowl was ‘like night and day’ for some small businesses near Strip
Super Bowl was ‘like night and day’ for some small businesses near Strip
3
Super Bowl success highlights Las Vegas’ transportation shortcomings
Super Bowl success highlights Las Vegas’ transportation shortcomings
4
CARTOON: Putin’s death machine
CARTOON: Putin’s death machine
5
Bono, Edge take two at tiki bar; Wynn goes for Wayne Newton
Bono, Edge take two at tiki bar; Wynn goes for Wayne Newton
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
More stories
Same $100 parlay that paid $125K at SuperBook also hit at Station
Same $100 parlay that paid $125K at SuperBook also hit at Station
SuperBook bettor turns $100 into $125K after hitting parlay
SuperBook bettor turns $100 into $125K after hitting parlay
Circa owner giving away 2 spots on his plane to NFC championship
Circa owner giving away 2 spots on his plane to NFC championship
UPDATE: Notorious ‘best bettor in the world’ loses $1.1M on Super Bowl
UPDATE: Notorious ‘best bettor in the world’ loses $1.1M on Super Bowl
$1M bets fly on Super Bowl; betting public pounds Chiefs, over
$1M bets fly on Super Bowl; betting public pounds Chiefs, over
‘All Kelce, all the time’: Bettors pound Chief’s Super Bowl TD props
‘All Kelce, all the time’: Bettors pound Chief’s Super Bowl TD props