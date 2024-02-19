Former NFL star hits parlay worth $416K on UNLV’s late collapse

Former Dallas Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant collected on a 13-team college basketball parlay worth more than $400,000 — at UNLV’s expense.

Dallas Cowboys' Dez Bryant warms up before a game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Arlington, Texas, in November 2017. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Former Dallas Cowboys star receiver Dez Bryant hit a 13-team college basketball parlay worth more than $400,000 late Saturday — at the expense of UNLV.

DEZ BRYANT HIT A $400K PARLAY LAST NIGHT 😱 💰 pic.twitter.com/bYV0CJln2R — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) February 18, 2024

Bryant needed UNR (+105 on the money line) to defeat the Rebels to turn his $767.68 wager at BetMGM into $416,970.35.

The Wolf Pack trailed by 11 points in the second half but rallied for a 69-66 victory at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Bryant posted on X at halftime, asking his followers if he should accept a cash-out offer from the sportsbook for $79,448.08 with UNR trailing 36-28. He ended up letting the bet ride.

No risk No reward — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) February 18, 2024

“No risk No reward,” he posted.

