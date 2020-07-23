Golden Knights betting favorites to win Stanley Cup — VIDEO

Review-Journal reporters Jim Barnes and Todd Dewey discuss the NHL restart from a betting perspective, including the unique format being used.

How far can the Golden Knights go?

Review-Journal reporters Jim Barnes and Todd Dewey discuss the NHL from a betting perspective, including the unique format being used for the restart of play.

The Golden Knights are the 6-1 favorites to lift the Stanley Cup at the Westgate, followed by the Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning at 7-1.

Games resume Aug. 1, and the Knights return to action Aug. 3 against the Dallas Stars.

