Golden Knights betting favorites to win Stanley Cup — VIDEO

By and / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 23, 2020 - 10:19 am
 

How far can the Golden Knights go?

Review-Journal reporters Jim Barnes and Todd Dewey discuss the NHL from a betting perspective, including the unique format being used for the restart of play.

The Golden Knights are the 6-1 favorites to lift the Stanley Cup at the Westgate, followed by the Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning at 7-1.

Games resume Aug. 1, and the Knights return to action Aug. 3 against the Dallas Stars.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @Jim BarnesLV on Twitter. Contact Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

