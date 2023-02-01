Golden Knights make new local sportsbook official betting partner

The Golden Knights signed a multiyear agreement Tuesday with a newly approved bookmaker in Nevada to become an official sports betting partner of the team.

The Golden Knights signed a multiyear agreement Tuesday with bookmaker Betfred to become an official sports betting partner of the team.

The Nevada Gaming Commission approved licensing for Betfred Group Ltd. at its regular meeting Thursday, paving the way for a sportsbook to open at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

“We’re proud to be partnering with Betfred as they make their arrival here in Las Vegas,” Knights president Kerry Bubolz said in a statement. “Betfred’s US business is Vegas Born just like we are, and we’re excited to help them launch their brand in Nevada.”

The partnership allows Betfred to advertise on the dasher board and LED signage at T-Mobile Arena in addition to the NHL’s new digitally enhanced broadcast signage.

Betfred will be featured in contests during intermission at select Knights home games and also gain exposure on the team’s digital channels, email newsletter and radio broadcasts.

The Knights became the first NHL team to partner with a sportsbook in 2018 when they entered a multiyear deal with William Hill.

In 2021, the franchise signed a deal with UpickTrade.com, making the tout service based in Guadalajara, Mexico, the “Official Sports Pick Service Partner of the Knights.” That partnership was quickly scuppered after the team was widely criticized by the sports betting industry and fans.

Betfred is a British sportsbook with operations in the United Kingdom and South Africa. In 2019, Betfred USA was established in Las Vegas and is licensed in 10 states, including Nevada.

Betfred sportsbook officials hope to open at Virgin Hotels in time to take Super Bowl wagers. The book will only offer sports bets to start and hopes to add race betting and a mobile app later this year, Betfred officials told the Nevada Gaming Control Board.

“As a Las Vegas-based company preparing to open our first hometown sportsbook in partnership with Mohegan Casino Las Vegas at the Virgin Hotel Las Vegas, we’re very excited to be partnering with the hometown Vegas Golden Knights,” Bryan Bennett, COO of Betfred Sportsbook, said in a statement. “We look forward to growing our business here and supporting Las Vegas hockey in the process.”

