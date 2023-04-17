84°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Betting

Golden Nugget sportsbook mobile app no longer will be available

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 17, 2023 - 2:17 pm
 
Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto
Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The Golden Nugget sportsbook mobile betting app no longer will be available effective April 26, the book notified customers Monday via email.

While sportsbook accounts will remain open, customers won’t be able to access them via the mobile app on that date.

The book states that it looks forward “to providing a new mobile solution in the future.”

Regarding unresolved bets and account withdrawals, customers may withdraw their mobile app balance, less any unresolved bets, in the Golden Nugget’s brick-and-mortar sportsbook seven days a week from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Any unresolved bets will be graded and resolved normally. If customers would like a paper ticket reprint of an unresolved wager made on the mobile app, they can visit the Golden Nugget sportsbook.

Patrons with no unresolved bets who do not withdraw their account balances by visiting the book will be mailed checks to the address on file on approximately July 1.

Patrons with unresolved bets will be mailed checks approximately 60 days after their final mobile wager is resolved.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Planned gun exchange led to fatal shooting, arrest warrant says
Planned gun exchange led to fatal shooting, arrest warrant says
2
Mirage going after locals with free parking, show discounts
Mirage going after locals with free parking, show discounts
3
Cheaper Medicare option can prove costly down the road
Cheaper Medicare option can prove costly down the road
4
Illegal gambling websites continue to prey on trusting players
Illegal gambling websites continue to prey on trusting players
5
Man kills wife, stabs himself in west Las Vegas Valley, police say
Man kills wife, stabs himself in west Las Vegas Valley, police say
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Going to the big event and hoping for a deal on ticket? Beware!
Going to the big event and hoping for a deal on ticket? Beware!
$127K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$127K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
How to watch Golden Knights game against Edmonton Oilers
How to watch Golden Knights game against Edmonton Oilers
Knights’ schedule for first-round playoff series with Jets announced
Knights’ schedule for first-round playoff series with Jets announced
NFL fans will be paying more to watch games on Sunday
NFL fans will be paying more to watch games on Sunday
Casino jackpot winners should be prepared for tax consequences
Casino jackpot winners should be prepared for tax consequences