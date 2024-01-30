Here are the largest bets placed on the Las Vegas Super Bowl

Here are all the six-figure or higher bets confirmed to have been placed for the Feb. 11 game between the 49ers and Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan waves after their win against the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vasquez)

The Super Bowl brings the biggest bets of the year.

Last year, Nevada sportsbooks took $153.2 million in wagers on Super Bowl 57. Six bets of $1 million or more were reported on the Kansas City Chiefs’ 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Here are all the six- and seven-figure bets confirmed to have been placed for the Feb. 11 game between the Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium (in order of bet size).

This list will be updated until kickoff:

— $1 million to win $833,333.33 on 49ers money line (-120) (Caesars Sportsbook, Jan. 30)

— $200,000 to win $280,000 on 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy to win Super Bowl MVP (+240) (Caesars Sportsbook, Jan. 30)

— $105,000 to win $100,000 on 49ers -1 (-105) (South Point, Jan. 29)

— $100,000 to win $95,240 on coin toss to land tails (Caesars Sportsbook, Jan. 30)

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.