Las Vegas hopes Supreme Court decision changes NCAA hosting policy

The U.S. Supreme Court struck down a nationwide ban on single-game legalized sports betting outside of Nevada. That could help Las Vegas’ case to host NCAA championship events, which currently is prohibited.

Jim Livengood, the former UNLV, Arizona and Washington State athletic director, talks about work being done behind the scenes to form a new basketball tournament at Mandalay Bay on Tuesday, March 8, 2016. Ron Kantowski/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Jim Livengood speaks at his introductory news conference as UNLV athletic director on Dec. 17, 2009, when UNLV president Neal Smatresk introduced him as John.

When UNLV’s baseball program was flirting with becoming a No. 1 seed in 2014, the athletic department looked into hosting a regional.

The NCAA, pointing to a policy that prohibits championship events from taking place in Nevada because of legalized sports betting, didn’t even consider the offer.

There is new hope Monday that NCAA championship events can come to Las Vegas after the U.S. Supreme Court by a 6-3 vote struck down a federal ban on single-game legalized sports betting outside of Nevada.

Former UNLV athletic director Jim Livengood has been working to change the NCAA policy, and said he liked the chances of that happening, but cautioned there are steps that still need to be taken.

“We’re hoping it’s not a could but will (be) a watershed day,” Livengood said. “The key thing right now is going to be from an NCAA standpoint — I hope it’s not whether — but when the Board of Governors will take this up. I think this is a great first step. I hope it’s more than a first step. I know a lot of people have spent a lot of time working on this, and we’ll see.”

The NCAA released a statement from chief legal officer Donald Remy that indicated the policy could change.

“While we are still reviewing the decision to understand the overall implications to college sports, we will adjust sports wagering and championship policies to align with the direction from the court,” Remy said.

Livengood has been working with Las Vegas Events to attract NCAA championships to Las Vegas. Las Vegas Events president Pat Christenson was unavaiable for comment Monday morning.

A UNLV spokesman said athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois probably would comment later Monday.

The NCAA policy states: “No pre-determined or non-predetermined session of an NCAA Championship may be conducted in a state with legal wagering that is based on single-game betting on the outcome of any event in a sport in which the NCAA conducts a championship.”

If more states adopt legalized sports betting, such a prohibition would be difficult enforce because it would greatly limit the places the NCAA could stage championship events.

Las Vegas Events submitted proposals to host NCAA championships in men’s basketball, men’s ice hockey and wrestling for between 2019 and 2023, but the Board of Governors didn’t even consider the bids.

“The next cycle is coming up, and there are going to be bids,” Livengood said. “But it will be the same thing as right now until that stance is changed that the NCAA will allow their championships to be held in Las Vegas.”

Livengood pointed to Las Vegas success in hosting seven men’s and women’s conference basketball tournaments annually. The Pac-12 Conference women will join the men here next year.

The NHL became the first of the four major sports leagues to place a team in Las Vegas, and the Golden Knights are in the Western Conference Final. In two years, the NFL’s Oakland Raiders are scheduled to move into a new stadium near the Strip.

“I don’t know that it helps (the Las Vegas argument),” Livengood said. “It certainly doesn’t hurt it. The fantastic acceptance that the Golden Knights have had is obviously tremendous.”

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

