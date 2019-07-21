108°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Betting

Las Vegas oddsmakers expect Golden Knights to be best in West

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 21, 2019 - 4:34 pm
 

If not for a controversial major penalty called on the Golden Knights in Game 7 of their 2019 playoff series loss to the Sharks, many hockey followers believe Vegas would’ve reached the Stanley Cup Final for the second time in its two-year franchise history.

The good news for Knights fans is that Las Vegas oddsmakers expect them to be the best team in the Western Conference next season and the second-best squad in the NHL, behind the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Westgate sportsbook on Sunday posted 2019-20 NHL regular-season point totals, playoff odds and division odds. Vegas is second in points, at 103½, to the Lightning (108½) and is the even-money favorite to win the Pacific Division.

“They play in the weakest division in the NHL. They should dominate their division this year,” Westgate sportsbook manager Ed Salmons said. “Last year, they were off the Stanley Cup Final, which makes for such a short offseason. It was just kind of a letdown the way the whole season went last year. But we expect big things this season from the Knights.”

Vegas, which went 43-32-7 for 93 points last season, opened at 101½ points shortly after the season ended and had moved to 102½ before climbing another point when the Westgate released numbers for all 30 NHL teams.

The Knights are at 101½ at William Hill sportsbook.

Other contenders

Only three other teams topped 100 points at the Westgate: the Toronto Maple Leafs (102½), Colorado Avalanche (100½) and Boston Bruins (100½).

“Boston is filling the Knights’ role from last year,” Salmons said. “They had a really long season playing all the way to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final. The hockey offseason is so short and Boston is a little older team.

“I would expect Boston to not have as good a regular season as last year.”

Other Eastern Conference teams Salmons expects to regress are the Columbus Blue Jackets and Pittsburgh Penguins.

“Columbus lost a lot,” he said. “We have them at 82½, which is a drastic drop.”

The Penguins are at 95½.

“That’s the lowest number we’ve had on Pittsburgh in 20 years,” Salmons said. “Pittsburgh has always been over 100. Pittsbugh’s an older team. They’re past that (title) window now. It’s a matter of when they have to rip it apart.

“I kind of feel Washington is in the same boat. They won the championship two years ago but it kind of feels like time is closing fast.”

Western teams

In the West, Salmons expects the Winnipeg Jets, Calgary Flames and San Jose Sharks to take a step back.

“Winnipeg lost a lot. Calgary overachieved last year; they weren’t as good as their regular season,” he said. “San Jose is an older team and their best player (Joe Pavelski) left to Dallas.”

The Stars, who also added Corey Perry in the offseason, are one of the teams Salmons and other Las Vegas oddsmakers are high on next season.

“The Stars are probably the second-best team in the Western Conference,” Caesars Entertainment sportsbook risk manager Jeff Davis said. “Dallas has really improved adding Pavelski. Corey Perry is old now but maybe he drums up a second wind because he knows he’s on a Cup contender.”

Other teams Salmons expects to improve are the Chicago Blackhawks, Florida Panthers, New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils.

“The Devils got the No. 1 pick, Jack Hughes. They got (P.K.) Subban for nothing from Nashville. Their best player, Taylor Hall, the (2018) MVP, missed a lot of time last year and their goalie was banged up last year,” Salmons said. “If all those things come together, I really expect them to have a dramatic improvement this year.”

In the West, Salmons sees the Vancouver Canucks and Arizona Coyotes as teams on the rise.

“Arizona had decent numbers last year and they got (Phil) Kessel from Pittsburgh. A lot of people are high on them,” he said. “A lot of people are betting them to win the Stanley Cup.

“Vancouver has a ton of young talent. They’re a team on the come. It’s just a matter of when everyone matures. They have a chance to be really good this year.”

Davis said the final grade on the Knights’ offseason will come down to whether or not they sign Nikita Gusev.

“He’s the best player in the world not currently playing in the NHL,” Davis said. “But I still think they’re the best team in the Western Conference without him.”

More Golden Knights: Follow at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Golden Knights Videos
Golden Knight's owner Bill Foley's House for sale in The Ridges - Real Estate Millions
Vegas Golden Knights, Fleury Make Day for Critically Ill Teenager in ESPN “My Wish” - Video
A 13-year-old Las Vegas boy who has faced Hodgkin’s lymphoma is treated to a special day by the NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights in a new ESPN “My Wish” Series feature debuting Wednesday, July 17, on SportsCenter. In the feature, Doron Coldwell spends a day with the team and even gets an opportunity to replace his favorite player, three-time Stanley Cup winner Marc-Andre Fleury, in the net.
Golden Knights Sell "Battle Worn Armor" To Season Ticket Holders - Video
The Golden Knights sell their "battle worn" apparel throughout both of the teams seasons including pucks, sticks, helmets and skates.
Summerlin 4th of July Parade - VIDEO
On July 4th Summerlin will be hosting the 25th annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade, an event that has grown massively over the years
Golden Knights McPhee talks on the first day of NHL free agency - VIDEO
Golden Knights incoming president of operations George McPhee addresses the media as free agency starts.
Golden Knights Trade Colin Miller as Development Camp ends - VIDEO
George McPhee speaks to the media following the end of the Golden Knights development camp.
Golden Knights Development Camp Day 4 - VIDEO
Nic Hague stands out at day 4 of Golden Knights development camp.
Golden Knights Hold First Scrimmage of Development Camp - Video
The first of three scrimmages was held at the 2019 Golden Knights Development Camp. Golden Edge host Cassie Soto and Golden Knights beat writers Adam Hill and David Schoen discuss what stood out to them.
Golden Knights George McPhee Discusses Erik Haula Trade - Video
A day after it was announced that Erik Haula had been traded to the Carolina Hurricanes, incoming President of Hockey Operations George McPhee spoke to the media discussing the move.
Golden Knights Trade Erik Haula - Video
The Golden Knights have traded Erik Haula to the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for prospect Nicolas Roy. Golden Edge host Cassie Soto and Golden Knights beat writer Adam Hill discuss the trade.
Golden Knights Coaches Looking for Veterans to Step Up in Development Camp - Video
Day two of the 2019 Golden Knights Development Camp is in the books. Director of Player Development Wil Nichol says his staff is looking for the veterans of the camp to step up and be leaders to the younger guys, while at the same time doing their best to impress the coaching staff.
Golden Knights Draft Player with Strong Hockey Bloodlines - Video
The Golden Knights drafted Mason Primeau in the 5th round of the 2019 NHL Draft. Primeau is no stranger to professional hockey, both his dad (Wayne Primeau) and his uncle (Keith Primeau) played in the NHL.
Golden Knights Kelly McCrimmon Talks Development Camp - VIDEO
Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon talks about what he expects from everyone at development camp on their first day.
Golden Knights Dylan Coghlan On Veteran Experience - VIDEO
Golden Knights defenseman Dylan Coghlan talks about his veteran experience playing in Chicago and development camp.
Golden Knights President George McPhee talks about Williams Karlsson's 8 year deal
George McPhee presser highlights June 25, 2019.
Golden Knights Center William Karlsson speaks to media about 8 year contract
William Karlsson presser highlights June 25, 2019.
2019 NHL Awards Highlight Video
The 2019 NHL Awards took place at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday night. Though Vegas Golden Knights forward Mark Stone came close to winning the best defensive forward trophy, St. Louis Blues center Ryan O' Reilly took home the coveted Frank Selke Trophy. Jason Zucker, who was raised in Las Vegas and plays for the Minnesota Wild, accepted the King Clancy Memorial Trophy for leadership and humanitarianism. Tampa Bay Lightning's Nikita Kucherov took home the NHL's MVP Award. (Heidi Fang / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Mark Stone and Stanley Cup visit MGM Grand
Mark Stone took photos and signed autographs for Golden Knights fans at the MGM Grand on Sunday. The Stanley Cup also made its way into the MGM Grand Main Lobby. The most revered trophy in hockey is on display to celebrate the upcoming 2019 NHL awards at the Mandalay Bay Center on June 19th. (Nathan Asselin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights, Raiders Unite for Charity Softball Game - Video Highlights
Golden Knights and Raiders players alike were more than excited to join together in a charity softball game to raise money for pediatric cancer. Players from both teams cannot wait for the Raiders to arrive in Las Vegas so more joint events can take place.
Golden Knights and Raiders Raise over $100K in Charity Softball Game - Video Highlights
In the first-ever Battle For Vegas Charity Softball Game, the Golden Knights and Raiders raised $136,000 for the Tyler Robinson Foundation. At the end of the nights, it was the Raiders that raised the Battle For Vegas trophy, after beating the Golden Knights 20-16. Take a look at some of the highlights from the game!
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith Ready to Battle for Vegas - Video
Golden Knights forward Reilly Smith is ready to Battle For Vegas in a charity softball game that will feature various celebrity athletes, including teammates Jonathan Marchessault, Ryan Reaves and Erik Haula. Smith's team will face off against former Raider Marcus Allen and his teammates, including Vontaze Burfict, Josh Jacobs and Maurice Hurst. The charity softball game is set to take place on Saturday, June 15th at the Las Vegas Ballpark.
Golden Knights Will Have a New Home in Henderson - Video
The Golden Knights are saying goodbye to the Henderson Convention Center and hello to the team's new hockey facility that will be located in the second largest city in Nevada. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kelly McCrimmon Gets Promoted to Golden Knight General Manager - Video
The Vegas Golden Knights have announced that Kelly McCrimmon has been promoted to General Manager of the team, effective September 1, 2019. Regarding his new role, McCrimmon will represent the Golden Knights at the NHL's General Managers Meetings and will be the point of contact for other league GMs.
Golden Knights Say an "Awful Call" Cost Them the Series - Video
Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant and Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault believe that an "awful call" by the officials cost them game 7.
Golden Knights Fans Watch Game 7 at T-Mobile - VIDEO
Golden Knights went through a roller coaster in game 7 which lead to the Knights loss 5-4 in overtime.
Golden Knights prepare for Game 7 in San Jose - VIDEO
Vegas Golden Knigths players and the head coach talk about their mindset ahead of facing the San Jose Sharks in Game 7 on the road at the SAP Center. (Heidi Fang / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Knights' Gallant Calls DeBoer a "clown" - VIDEO
Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant calls Sharks coach Pete DeBoer a "clown" and says his comments are a little "unclassy" for him in response to being called the master chirper for the Knights. (Heidi Fang / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sports Betting Spotlight Videos
THE LATEST
Limousine Liberal with Javier Castellano aboard during the post parade before The Priority One ...
Heat wave forces cancellation of horse racing cards
/ RJ staff

The New York Racing Association pulled the plug on Saratoga Race Course’s Saturday card, but the show will go on as Monmouth Park hosts the $1 million Haskell Invitational.

Hossein Ensan celebrates after winning the World Series of Poker Main Event on Wednesday, July ...
WSOP 2019: Hossein Ensan wins Main Event, $10M
By / RJ

Hossein Ensan won the 50th annual World Series of Poker Main Event and the $10 million first prize after eliminating Dario Sammartino in a heads-up duel after Alex Livingston was knocked out earlier Tuesday night at the Rio Convention Center.

A gambler places a bet at the new sportsbook at Bally's casino in Atlantic City, N.J. on June 2 ...
Legal sports betting officially underway in New York
By David Klepper The Associated Press

New York joined the growing list of states allowing wagering on sports after an upstate casino cut the ribbon on a new betting lounge Tuesday and took its first bet — $20 on the Seattle Mariners.