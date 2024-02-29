‘Mattress Mack’ back with $1M bet on team to win NCAA Tournament

Houston furniture store owner Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale bet $1 million to win $7.5 million at Caesars Sportsbook on Houston (+750) to win the NCAA Tournament.

Houston furniture store owner Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale, 68, mans the counter in his usual spot at the entrance in his main Gallery Furniture store Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Mattress Mack is back with another big bet.

This time, Houston furniture store owner Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale wagered $1 million to win $7.5 million at Caesars Sportsbook on the Houston Cougars (+750) to win the NCAA Tournament.

Houston is now the 6-1 second choice at Caesars to win the title behind Connecticut, the +475 favorite. The NCAA men’s basketball championship game will be played April 8 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

“They’ve got a great team. They’re ranked No. 1. They’ve got great players, and they’ve got a great coach,” said McIngvale, 73. “We’ll see what happens. It’s the tournament, and the tournament is always exciting. It should be fun.”

The wager is the latest in a series of seven-figure bets by McIngvale to reduce risk on promotions at his Gallery Furniture stores. In this case, customers who make a purchase of $4,000 or more will get their money back if Houston wins the national title.

McIngvale lost $4.15 million last year in wagers on Houston to win the NCAA Tournament.

A year after he won a record $72.6 million on the Astros to win the 2022 World Series, he lost $9.9 million in October on Houston to repeat as World Series champions. He also dropped $500,000 on the Houston Texans in the NFL playoffs and lost $1 million on the Texas Longhorns to win the college football national title.

