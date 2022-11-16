60°F
jeff_german
‘Mattress Mack’ bets $2.55M on Houston Cougars to win NCAA title

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 16, 2022 - 11:52 am
 
Jim McIngvale, better known as "Mattress Mack," poses with Carl Johnson, sportsbook m ...
Jim McIngvale, better known as "Mattress Mack," poses with Carl Johnson, sportsbook manager at Beau Rivage Casino, after making a $500,000 bet on the winner of the NCAA men's basketball tournament at the Beau Rivage Casino in Biloxi, Miss., on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. If McIngvale wins, he will get a payout of $5,500,000. (Hannah Ruhoff/The Sun Herald via AP)
Mattress Mack is back with another multimillion-dollar bet on Houston to win it all. Only this time, it’s on the Houston Cougars to win the NCAA men’s basketball title.

Fresh off his record $72.6 million win on the Astros to win the World Series, Houston furniture store owner Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale on Tuesday night made a total of $2.55 million in wagers to win $22,925,000 on the Cougars to win the national championship.

McIngvale, 71, placed a $500,000 wager to win $5 million (10-1) at the BetMGM sportsbook at Beau Rivage in Biloxi, Mississippi.

He then headed to Louisiana, where he made a $1 million bet to win $9 million (9-1) at DraftKings sportsbook and a $1.05 million wager to win $8,925,000 (+850) at FanDuel sportsbook.

McIngvale has made a series of multimillion-dollar bets to reduce risk on furniture promotions, including the recent one that guaranteed customers up to 200 percent of their money back on purchases of at least $3,000 if the Astros won the World Series.

He plans to offer a similar promotion on Houston (2-0), ranked third in the country, in coming weeks. The Cougars are the 8-1 favorites at BetMGM to win it all, followed by Kentucky (9-1), Gonzaga (10-1), North Carolina (10-1) and Baylor (11-1).

“When we do these promotions, it tends to amp up the visibility of the team. I want to amp up the U of H,” McIngvale said. “They don’t get as much coverage and love from the media as they should.

“They have a really good team that’s No. 3 in the country right now. So it made sense. Plus I’m a big U of H fan.”

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

