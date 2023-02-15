52°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Betting

Nevada sportsbooks’ Super Bowl win reduced after review

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 15, 2023 - 3:26 pm
 
Attendees watch Super Bowl LVII at Caesars Palace sportsbook in Las Vegas, Sunday, Feb. 12, 202 ...
Attendees watch Super Bowl LVII at Caesars Palace sportsbook in Las Vegas, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Nevada sportsbooks won less on the Super Bowl than originally thought.

The Gaming Control Board released revised figures Wednesday from the game and reported that the state’s 185 sportsbooks won more than $5.4 million for a hold, or win percentage, of 3.6 percent.

On Monday, the Gaming Control Board reported sportsbooks won $11.3 million on the game for a hold of 7.4 percent.

The state’s sportsbooks took $153.2 million in bets, a 14.8 percent decline from last year, according to figures released Monday.

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 as small underdogs after trailing by 10 points at halftime.

Wagering data from the past two Super Bowls was incorrectly reported, the board announced Wednesday. Last year’s game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams showed sportsbooks’ revenue of more than $11 million (6.2 hold percentage) from a record $179.8 million in wagers.

It was previously announced that sportsbooks won $15.4 million from last year’s Super Bowl for a hold percentage of 8.6.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Do blondes have more fun? $50M nightlife venue coming to Strip
Do blondes have more fun? $50M nightlife venue coming to Strip
2
Las Vegas country nightspot returning to casino
Las Vegas country nightspot returning to casino
3
Pair of 6-figure jackpots hit at Las Vegas Strip casinos
Pair of 6-figure jackpots hit at Las Vegas Strip casinos
4
CARTOONS: The federal government unveils a new super weapon
CARTOONS: The federal government unveils a new super weapon
5
Valentine’s Day storm sends Las Vegas a white love letter
Valentine’s Day storm sends Las Vegas a white love letter
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Biggest bets placed on Super Bowl LVII — FULL LIST
Biggest bets placed on Super Bowl LVII — FULL LIST
$2.2M Super Bowl bet placed as kickoff nears; $500K+ bets on total
$2.2M Super Bowl bet placed as kickoff nears; $500K+ bets on total
NFL script tweet impacts Super Bowl betting market at BetMGM
NFL script tweet impacts Super Bowl betting market at BetMGM
BetMGM takes largest Super Bowl prop bet wager
BetMGM takes largest Super Bowl prop bet wager
SUPER BOWL BAD BEATS BLOG: Underdog Chiefs, over cash for bettors
SUPER BOWL BAD BEATS BLOG: Underdog Chiefs, over cash for bettors
Super Bowl betting handle drops at Nevada sportsbooks
Super Bowl betting handle drops at Nevada sportsbooks