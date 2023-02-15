Nevada sportsbooks’ Super Bowl win reduced after review

The Gaming Control Board released revised figures Wednesday from the Super Bowl and reported that the state’s sportsbooks won less than originally thought.

Attendees watch Super Bowl LVII at Caesars Palace sportsbook in Las Vegas, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Nevada sportsbooks won less on the Super Bowl than originally thought.

The Gaming Control Board released revised figures Wednesday from the game and reported that the state’s 185 sportsbooks won more than $5.4 million for a hold, or win percentage, of 3.6 percent.

On Monday, the Gaming Control Board reported sportsbooks won $11.3 million on the game for a hold of 7.4 percent.

The state’s sportsbooks took $153.2 million in bets, a 14.8 percent decline from last year, according to figures released Monday.

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 as small underdogs after trailing by 10 points at halftime.

Wagering data from the past two Super Bowls was incorrectly reported, the board announced Wednesday. Last year’s game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams showed sportsbooks’ revenue of more than $11 million (6.2 hold percentage) from a record $179.8 million in wagers.

It was previously announced that sportsbooks won $15.4 million from last year’s Super Bowl for a hold percentage of 8.6.

